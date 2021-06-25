‘The Crown’ Casts ‘Elementary’s Jonny Lee Miller as U.K. Prime Minister John Major

Jonny Lee Miller will have a major role in the next season of The Crown, literally, as the Elementary actor is set to play former British Prime Minister, John Major.

Following on from Gillian Anderson, who won a Golden Globe for her performance as Margaret Thatcher in Season 4, Miller is taking the keys to 10 Downing Street for the fifth season of the Netflix historical drama. Major served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party from 1990 to 1997.

Miller joins an all-new cast for Season 5, which is scheduled to begin filming in July. He will star alongside Imelda Staunton (Trying) as Queen Elizabeth, Lesley Manville (Harlots) as Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) as Prince Philip, and Elizabeth Debicki (The Night Manager) as Princess Diana.

The upcoming season is expected to feature several storylines revolving around Diana, including her controversial BBC Panorama interview (which was in the news again recently due to reporter Martin Bashir’s underhanded tactics), her and Prince Charles’ messy divorce, and her tragic death in 1997. The Wire star Dominic West is rumored to be playing the Prince of Wales.

While best known for his portrayal of Sherlock Holmes in the CBS crime drama Elementary, Miller has starred in several film and television projects. He played the title character in the comedy-drama Eli Stone which ran for two seasons on ABC and starred in a supporting role as Jordan Chase in the fifth season of Showtime’s Dexter. He’s also appeared in movies such as Trainspotting, Mansfield Park, Endgame, and Dark Shadows.

The Crown, which aired its Season 4 finale last November, has become one of Netflix’s most popular shows. The royal period drama has already been renewed for a sixth and final season. The upcoming fifth season is expected to premiere in 2022.

The Crown, Seasons 1-4, Streaming now, Netflix