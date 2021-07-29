‘Billions’ Season 5 Returns as Chuck & Prince Team Up in New Trailer (VIDEO)

Billions is back! Showtime dropped the trailer for the second half of Season 5 of the popular drama, which premieres on Sunday, September 5. The season was forced to be released in two parts, as only seven episodes were completed before production shut down due to pandemic.

Picking up after the midseason finale, the second half of the season will see the war between Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Michael Prince (Corey Stoll) heat up as Prince finds an ally in Axelrod’s other rival, Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti). As Rhoades says in the new trailer, “This is when the fun starts for me.”

The series, which has already been renewed for a sixth season, also stars Asia Kate Dillon, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, and Jeffrey DeMunn. After Stoll’s Prince was introduced in the first seven episodes, the House of Cards alum was promoted to series regular for the upcoming sixth season.

Until the second half of the season premieres, you can catch up on the first four seasons on Amazon Prime Video. “The chance to take someone else’s power for yourself, you can’t deny that would feel good,” says Rhoades in the trailer, “especially if that power was coming from Bobby Axelrod.”

Billions, Season 5 Part 2, Sunday, September 5, Showtime