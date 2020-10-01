Showtime Renews 'Billions' for Season 6 & Ups Corey Stoll to Series Regular

Showtime is keeping Billions around.

The drama has been renewed for a sixth season. It will air after the second half of the fifth season (five episodes), set for 2021. (The current season is being released in two parts, due to the coronavirus pandemic affecting production. TV shows and movies had to shut down filming in March, and casts and crews have started getting back to work.) Check out the video teaser announcing the news below.

Billions is also keeping Corey Stoll, who recurred in Season 5, around, TVLine reports. The actor, who has been upped to series regular, plays Mike Prince, described as a "social impact pioneer [who] poses a true threat to Axe's (Damian Lewis) dominance."

There's more Billions on the way... pic.twitter.com/K9IcQhVcao — Billions on Showtime (@SHO_Billions) October 1, 2020

The Showtime drama also stars Paul Giamatti, Asia Kate Dillon, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, and Jeffrey DeMunn.

