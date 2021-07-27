‘Our Kind of People’: Yaya DaCosta Shakes Things Up in Fox Trailer (VIDEO)

Fox’s Our Kind of People is taking viewers to the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard this fall and a first look trailer is teasing all of the drama.

Inspired by Otis Graham’s book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, the show explores where the rich and powerful Black elite come to play. The series comes from Star‘s Karin Gist and Empire‘s Lee Daniels and follows the story of a single mom on a mission.

Portrayed by Chicago Med‘s Yaya DaCosta, the protagonist of this story is hoping to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her haircare line that highlights the natural beauty of Black women. But the task is easier said then done when she discovers a dark secret about her own mother’s past which turns her world upside down.

In the trailer, below, DaCosta’s character proudly states that “the only crown I’ve ever worn is the one growing out of my head.” But there’s a shocking twist when she reveals that not only did her mother work for the elite Black families of Oak Bluffs, she’s actually a part of the family herself.

Get ready to see her shake up the community in this riveting new soapy drama that explores race and class in America and serves as an unapologetic celebration of Black resilience. Joining DaCosta in the series are costars Morris Chestnut, Joe Morton, Nadine Ellis, Lance Gross, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Kyle Bary, and Alana Bright.

Our Kind of People, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 21, 9/8c, Fox