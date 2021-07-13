2021 Emmy Nominations: ‘The Crown,’ ‘The Mandalorian’ & ‘WandaVision’ Top the List
The nominations for the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards have arrived, and as expected, the list is full of longtime favorites and breakout hits.
Real-life father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting, Hamilton) joined forces on Tuesday, July 13 to help announce the major categories live online.
HBO and HBO Max leads the pack with the most nominations totaling 130, including nods for shows like Hacks and Mare of Easttown among others. Meanwhile, Netflix follows close behind with 129 nominations for titles such as Bridgerton and The Crown. Other notable networks and streaming services include Disney+ with several nods for WandaVision and The Mandalorian and Apple TV+ with a big haul for Ted Lasso.
How to Watch the 2021 Emmy Nominations (VIDEO)
Below, find the list of nominees in major categories, and don’t forget to tune in on Sunday, September 19 when The Neighborhood‘s Cedric the Entertainer hosts the Emmys on CBS. (Note: Find the full list of nominees on emmys.com).
Outstanding Variety/Talk Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Conan
Outstanding Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Voice
Nailed It
Top Chef
The Amazing Race
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
William H. Macy, Shameless
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Outstanding Comedy Series
Ted Lasso
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Black-ish
Emily in Paris
Cobra Kai
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Outstanding Limited Series
Mare of Easttown
WandaVision
The Queen’s Gambit
I May Destroy You
The Underground Railroad
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Outstanding Drama Series
This Is Us
The Crown
Bridgerton
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Boys
Pose
The Mandalorian
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Outstanding Television Movie
Sylvie’s Love
Uncle Frank
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Raising Mahalia
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Michael Kenneth Williams, Lovecraft Country
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha
Charles Dance, The Crown
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Claire Foy, The Crown
McKenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Jane Adams, Hacks
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Reality Show Host
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Nicole Byer, Nailed It
Fab Five, Queer Eye
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons, Top Chef