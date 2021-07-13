2021 Emmy Nominations: ‘The Crown,’ ‘The Mandalorian’ & ‘WandaVision’ Top the List

The nominations for the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards have arrived, and as expected, the list is full of longtime favorites and breakout hits.

Real-life father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting, Hamilton) joined forces on Tuesday, July 13 to help announce the major categories live online.

HBO and HBO Max leads the pack with the most nominations totaling 130, including nods for shows like Hacks and Mare of Easttown among others. Meanwhile, Netflix follows close behind with 129 nominations for titles such as Bridgerton and The Crown. Other notable networks and streaming services include Disney+ with several nods for WandaVision and The Mandalorian and Apple TV+ with a big haul for Ted Lasso.

Below, find the list of nominees in major categories, and don’t forget to tune in on Sunday, September 19 when The Neighborhood‘s Cedric the Entertainer hosts the Emmys on CBS. (Note: Find the full list of nominees on emmys.com).

Outstanding Variety/Talk Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Conan

Outstanding Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Voice

Nailed It

Top Chef

The Amazing Race

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

William H. Macy, Shameless

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Black-ish

Emily in Paris

Cobra Kai

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Outstanding Limited Series

Mare of Easttown

WandaVision

The Queen’s Gambit

I May Destroy You

The Underground Railroad

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Outstanding Drama Series

This Is Us

The Crown

Bridgerton

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Boys

Pose

The Mandalorian

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Outstanding Television Movie

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Raising Mahalia

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Michael Kenneth Williams, Lovecraft Country

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha

Charles Dance, The Crown

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Claire Foy, The Crown

McKenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Jane Adams, Hacks

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist



Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Reality Show Host

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Nicole Byer, Nailed It

Fab Five, Queer Eye

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons, Top Chef