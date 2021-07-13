How to Watch the 2021 Emmy Nominations (VIDEO)

The nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards are nearly here! If you’re dying to see which favorites are being recognized, tuning into the live announcement ceremony on Tuesday, July 13, is a must.

Set for 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m PT, the event will see previous winners and real-life father and daughter Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting, Hamilton) present the nominees alongside Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

Instead of waiting for the nominations to roll out over time, anyone can tune into the announcements via YouTube. On the Television Academy’s official profile, a live video link is available with a reminder so you don’t miss a single second or reveal.

Below, we’re embedding the video link which will announce nominees beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m PT. And check back here on TV Insider for a full list of winners after they’ve been unveiled.

As previously announced, The Neighborhood‘s Cedric the Entertainer will host the Emmys later this year on Sunday, September 19. The annual event will air via CBS.

73rd Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 19, 8/7c, CBS