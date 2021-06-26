’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Communication Problems & Moving Woes (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6, Episode 10 “Shadows of Doubt.”]

Is anyone on the same page as 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6 continues? It doesn’t look that way.

It’s Angela’s turn to talk to a lawyer about divorce, while Tiffany’s first days in South Africa leave her considering her future with Ronald. Elizabeth’s family’s road trip continues to go about as well as you’d expect (and no, stopping for the night doesn’t make things better). And making plans to move goes well for one couple, but not so much for another.

Read on to find out how all the drama went down.

Tiffany and Ronald

There’s good news and bad news when it comes to Tiffany and the kids being in South Africa with Ronald. The good news: The family’s together. The bad news: She’s not getting the help she’d hoped, but some things are as she’d expected. Take, for instance, the groceries. The fridge is pretty bare, and when they go to the store, he’s short at checkout and she has to chip in. Being financially responsible is something she’d wanted to see from him when she thinks about bringing him to the U.S.

They also once again disagree on how long Tiffany and the kids are staying when she notices how much cereal he’s bought. She reminds him they’re not there that long, and he insists, “There’s no time frame.”

Back at his place, Tiffany becomes frustrated when she wants to relax but Ronald can’t handle watching the kids and putting away the food at the same time (which she does at home). In fact, she thinks it might be worse since she doesn’t expect to have help in the U.S. but did when she made the trip to join him in South Africa.

And after a fight about changing diapers, she walks outside. He follows, and their conversation once again turns to how long she’s staying. If he doesn’t help her for real, she’s not sure if they’ll be here for the holidays, she warns. However, he argues that being a parent is new for him and wants time to figure everything out. When he wonders what it means for their future (and his in the U.S.) if she doesn’t like what she sees from him, she says that’s a conversation for another day.

Elizabeth and Andrei

Andrei and his sister-in-law Becky’s conversation on the side of the road during the family trip in the RV just rehashes everything that’s already been said. She feels like he has a secret agenda when it comes to her father Chuck, while he thinks she’s a drama queen. Elizabeth pushes Chuck to talk to them, and he pretty much reiterates he doesn’t want to talk business on the trip. They eventually get back on the road.

The next problem comes after they stay in an Airbnb for the night. (The only thing everyone can agree on? They’re never doing this again.) The next morning, when Andrei is supposed to be watching their daughter, Elizabeth catches her falling backward on the stairs. Elizabeth is understandably upset as they get back on the road.

Natalie and Mike

Things remain tense between Natalie and Mike following their fight regarding his mom (and what may or may not have been said), and it gets worse when she tells him her surgery on her nose has already been scheduled. In fact, she waits to inform him until they’re having dinner with her friend, Juliana, because she knows he’ll be mad (for scheduling it without talking to him and the cost). He takes it in stride during the dinner, just telling her to let him know which day so he can take off.

But once they’re home, he admits that it threw him that she left him out when she set up the appointment. She tells him her doctor scheduled it, not her, but this all goes back to a big problem between them: their lack of communication. She feels alone, she says, while he disagrees: she’s fine and he takes care of her. He doesn’t like that she doesn’t tell him things, while she sees her health as the priority.

Yara and Jovi

Yara’s two weeks COVID-free (and staying with her mother-in-law Gwen) when Jovi delivers some bad news: he won’t be home for a few more weeks. Not only is he going to miss Christmas (he’s due home a day after), but this also means that Yara has to handle moving out of their current place and finding a new one on her own. She takes the opportunity to choose somewhere she likes and will feel safe with their baby daughter (namely, outside of the city).

And while Jovi may not be home to help his wife, his mother and grandmother do help her pack up (and do most of it, it seems) the day of the move. They drive her to her new home, 45 minutes away from New Orleans (which Gwen knows will be an adjustment for her son), in a family-oriented, quieter area.

Angela and Michael

Will either Angela or Michael fight for their relationship after it sounded like they broke up? Well, his friends are pretty much ready to celebrate when he informs them of their latest fight. (“Finally,” Ade says.) While Michael still loves Angela, he wants things to change (including that he’s part of making decisions from now on).

Meanwhile, Angela goes to see her lawyer, Lew, and tells him she wants a divorce. He points out all the time, money, and emotions she’s invested, but she’s wondering if she made a mistake. (He also does admit that he thinks some of Michael’s motivation is to get to the U.S. and he may be scamming her.) Once he goes through what would happen if she moves forward with her plans — namely that they’d have to restart the spousal visa process if they get back together, and it would raise flags with immigration — she begins reconsidering.

Julia and Brandon

Julia’s dream of moving off Brandon’s parents’ farm may be close to becoming a reality … or not. She loves the first apartment they go to see, but they can’t afford it, not while they only have his salary. There are other costs to consider, too, like a deposit and furniture, he reminds her.

This gives Julia the motivation to find a job, and she interviews to work as a dance instructor at a gym. Brandon worries that her dance style might be a little too sexy for what they’re looking for, and he’s right. After her demo, her interviewer suggests she minimize her work on the floor and has her demonstrate how she’d teach someone to dance. Then, he gives her a list of certifications she needs, so she’s not as close to having a job as she’d like.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC (pre-premiere Fridays, discovery+)