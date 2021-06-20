’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: A Disastrous Road Trip & Honesty (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6, Episode 9 “Not So Silent Partners.”]

There’s good news and bad news in the June 20 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. Divorce seems to be off the table for one couple, but another is speeding towards it.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth’s family reunion road trip begins, and as we expect, it does not go well. Angela falls back into bad habits following her weight loss surgery, and someone’s plans change after a positive COVID test.

Read on for all the drama.

Elizabeth and Andrei

The beginning of Elizabeth’s family hitting the road for the family reunion in Maryland can (unsurprisingly) be summed up with one word: disaster. Her brother Charlie flies, which helps the tension with her husband Andrei a tiny bit. The refrigerator in the RV popping open and everything spilling out after the first turn pretty much foreshadows the mess to come.

There’s the tight fit as everyone packs into the RV, especially when not all of the suitcases can fit in the undercarriage. And when Andrei begins to talk business with Elizabeth’s father Chuck up front — as he’s planned to do with this trip — her sister Becky interrupts. (Will Elizabeth’s siblings ever be OK with anything Andrei does business-wise? Probably not.) It gets to the point that Andrei misses a turn, gets lost, and just stops on a side road. Then he insists Becky join him outside to hash everything out. She does, eventually, and … we’ll have to wait to see how that goes in the next episode. (Again, we expect it won’t go well.)

Angela and Michael

Angela’s determined to maintain a healthy lifestyle following her weight loss surgery, and she’s sort of doing well. She’s having smoothies (with grape jelly added) and exercising. But despite a trip to a hypnotist, she’s back to smoking a pack a day, and she attributes that to her main trigger: Michael. They haven’t been on the same page since her surgeries, and now she’s worried he’s talking to someone else. Her plan: hack his phone.

Claudio, the IT specialist she goes to, has to explain multiple times that she can’t spy on her husband’s phone because it would be illegal, even if she offers to pay double. What he does do is show her how to use a setting on WhatsApp — that Michael has to grant her access to — in order to see his location. Then poor Claudio has to sit there while Angela talks to (and yells at) Michael on the phone. (“It was uncomfortable,” he says. That’s an understatement.)

Divorce seems like a real possibility, especially considering how Angela feels about how Michael treats her and the lack of support she received before and after her surgeries. And during their last communication of the episode, she tells him she’s had it with him and he should find a Nigerian woman. They’re “done,” she declares after he refuses to beg her and she hangs up.

Natalie and Mike

Natalie and Mike have been home for a week, and the most progress they’ve made since their fight about how she and his mom Trish got along is … they now have a rat as a pet. He insists she misunderstood and Trish didn’t call her a hooker and respects her, and Natalie wants to choose her own career path. (She says she’ll translate for a TV channel since it’s what she knows … which is sort of what Trish had suggested.) In the end, she says she feels like she has to apologize in order to move on, but she can’t forgive and forget.

Tiffany and Ronald

Tiffany and the kids fly to South Africa to spend time with Ronald, but how long they’ll be there is still very much up in the air. She has an open ticket so she can leave in case they’re still struggling or working through problems. But Ronald wants to show her they can all live in South Africa together (in case his visa isn’t approved) and builds her son Daniel his own room in the garage. He also says he’ll only let them go back to the U.S. when their visas expire (three months, then he’ll extend another three months) or his is approved and he can fly back with them. “If Tiffany doesn’t want to move to South Africa, I’ll force her to,” he says. (Who else thinks that’s going to be a problem?)

But it is a happy reunion for the family (including Ronald’s parents) when Tiffany and the kids walk out of the airport. And, when she sees his place, she admits, “It’s so much better than I expected.” Already, he’s planning on them being there as long as possible. “I know you’re going to stay, you just don’t know it yet,” he tells her.

Yara and Jovi

After staying with Jovi’s mom Gwen during a hurricane, Yara insists on going home. While she appreciates the help with baby Mylah, she wants to decide what’s best for both of them and she’s used to being independent. However, after Yara tests positive for COVID, she returns to Gwen’s to quarantine and recover while Mylah’s grandmother helps take care of her.

After she tests negative for COVID and FaceTimes with Jovi, he wonders how she got sick. She points out that she had to do everything on her own, like go to the store, since he’s not there, but he reminds her that he needs to work. They’re not in the best place when their conversation ends.

Kalani and Asuelu

After Kalani and Asuelu’s great conversation the night before, she feels she has to come clean about going to see a lawyer about divorce and his immigration. “I feel betrayed. It’s not really OK. I feel angry,” he says. “I think I need some time alone. I don’t know if you want to be with me.” He walks away.

But when he returns, he keeps in mind what they’d discussed, namely him controlling his anger, and she apologizes. Kalani’s surprised that he hadn’t realized she was serious when she brought up divorce in the past. Now, however, she thinks they can move past it. And they start by leaving any talk of divorce behind them and throwing rocks (with their bad energy in them). Still, she’s a bit wary, she admits. Asuelu does hold grudges sometimes.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC (pre-premiere Fridays, discovery+)