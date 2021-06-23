Glenn Close Joins Season 2 of Spy Drama ‘Tehran’ on Apple TV+

Oscar-nominated actress Glenn Close will be joining the Apple TV+ thriller Tehran as a series regular in the upcoming second season.

The Israeli spy series, created by Moshe Zonder, Omri Shenhar, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, debuted on Israel’s Kan public channel in June 2020 before premiering globally on Apple TV+ in September. The story — which is told in Hebrew, Persian and English — revolves around Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan) on an undercover mission in the Iranian capital to disable a nuclear reactor.

Close is set to play Marjan Montazeri, a British woman living in Tehran. She will star alongside Shaun Toub as Faraz Kamali, Shervin Alenabi as Milad, Menashe Noy as Meir Gorev, Navid Negahban as Masoud Tabrizi, and Liraz Charhi as Yael Kadosh.

Earlier this year, Close received her eighth Oscar nomination for her role in Hillbilly Elegy. She will next be seen starring opposite Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris in the upcoming feature film Swan Song. Her previous TV roles include Captain Monica Rawling in The Shield and Patricia “Patty” Hewes in the long-running legal thriller Damages.

Tehran is directed by Daniel Syrkin and written by Shenhar and Zonder. The executive producers are Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Zonder, Shenhar, Syrkin, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, and Eldad Koblenz for Kan 11.

Production on the second season is expected to begin soon, with filming once again taking place in Greece, the same location as Season 1. However, there is an ongoing legal battle regarding funding, with claims that Tehran is not entitled to Israeli government funds because the Israelis in the cast and crew do not account for 75% of the total number of those employed on set.

The Kan network disputed this complaint as misleading because 80% of the funding for the second season is from Apple TV+. “Tagid [the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation] has acted and is acting in accordance with the law and sees before its eyes only the good of the public, the work and the Israeli production market,” Kan said. “We will continue to produce quality and diverse content with achievements in both the local and international sectors.”