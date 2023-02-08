‘Tehran’ Renewed for Season 3 as Hugh Laurie Joins Espionage Thriller

Apple TV+ has renewed its Emmy-winning international espionage thriller Tehran for Season 3 and is adding a new member to its ensemble as Hugh Laurie joins the cast.

Created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, and Maor Kohn, Tehran is directed by co-creator Daniel Syrkin and is currently in production. The renewal comes following the success of Tehran‘s second season which featured Glenn Close.

In Season 3, Tehran will expand its cast with the addition of Laurie in the role of Eric Peterson, a South African nuclear inspector. Laurie will feature alongside Niv Sultan, who is reprising her role as Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan. Other stars reprising their roles in the series include Shaun Toub and Shila Ommi with Sasson Gabai, Bahar Pars, and Phoenix Raei joining the show in new roles.

For those less familiar with the series, Tehran follows Tamar, a Mossad hacker agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity. After going rogue at the end of Season 2, and following the loss of her closest allies, Tamar must find a way to reinvent herself in Season 3 and win back the Mossad’s support in order for her to survive.

No release date has been unveiled at this time, but fans and new viewers can catch up with the show anytime by streaming Seasons 1 and 2 on Apple TV+. Laurie is best known for his roles in shows such as House, Veep, Avenue 5, and Catch-22 among others. Tehran is executive produced by Eden, Syrkin, Zonder, Shula Spiegel, Alon Aranya, Julien Leroux, Peter Emerson, Tony Saint, Dari Shai Slutzky, and Tal Fraifeld.

Tehran, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+