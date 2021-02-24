Apple TV+ Originals to Binge Now, From ‘Tehran’ to ‘Defending Jacob’

Murphy’s Law applies to Mossad agents too. Everything that can go wrong does go wrong for Israeli spy Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan) in the intense thriller Tehran, which debuted last year but was only recently renewed for a second season.

After infiltrating Iran for a hacking mission, Tamar’s cover is compromised when she’s recognized by an Israeli acquaintance in the Tehran airport.

This sets off a catastrophic chain of events, forcing Tamar to go rogue and connect with an Iranian hacker, Milad (Shervin Alenabi), and a long-lost family member (Esti Yerushalmi) in order to survive. As collateral damage builds, the empathetic Tamar has to ask herself how far she’s willing to go to still complete her mission.

Tehran was cocreated by Moshe Zonder, a writer on the Netflix spy series Fauda, so it’s no surprise it includes major cliffhangers like the reveal of a double agent and Tamar’s and Milad’s fates hanging in the balance. Thankfully for viewers, their mission is nowhere near over.

Tehran, Streaming now, Apple TV+

