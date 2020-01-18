'Damages' on Hulu: Why You Should Binge the Entire Series Now

"I think anyone is capable of anything," attorney Patty Hewes comments to a colleague in Damages. She's referring to a man who may have killed his wife, but she could have been talking about herself.

The shrewd, tough and downright frightening attorney played by Glenn Close on the legal thriller — which ran on FX from 2007 to 2010 before moving to AT&T's Audience Network in 2011 and 2012 — stops at nothing to get her way. That could mean crashing a wedding to woo a potential employee or blackmailing a rival counsel…or worse.

Of course, like most TV antiheroes viewers come to love (or love to hate), Patty doesn't see herself as a villain. As we learn over the course of the series, she has demons from her past that propel her to take on corporate bullies and other titans she deems to be wrongdoers. But in pursuit of her own twisted brand of justice, Patty's judgment becomes clouded.

Without a doubt, the show belongs to the fierce and fearless Close, who earned two Emmy Awards for outstanding lead actress in a drama during the show's run. She's in good company, though.

Rose Byrne breaks out as Patty's smart mentee Ellen, who learns to play her boss' mind games nearly as well as the master. And comedy aces like Ted Danson (as a corrupt billionaire) make impressive dramatic turns.

In short: Do yourself a favor and binge the entire series. We rest our case.

Damages, Seasons 1–5 Available Now, Hulu