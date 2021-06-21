‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’: Disney+ Adventure Series New Trailer Released (VIDEO)

Tony Hale will be taking on dual roles in the upcoming Disney+ series The Mysterious Benedict Society, which premieres on Friday, June 25, with two episodes.

The mystery adventure series is based on the young adult book series by Trenton Lee Stewart and will feature eight episodes. The story revolves around four gifted orphans who, after winning a scholarship competition, are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict (Hale) for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency.

Together, the four orphans, Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance, must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to find the truth behind the crisis. When the headmaster, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain (also Hale), appears to be the one responsible for this worldwide panic, the kids of the Mysterious Benedict Society must figure out a plan to defeat him.

A new trailer (watch below) gives viewers a glimpse of the Veep star in his dual roles as twin brothers Mr. Benedict and Dr. Curtain. “My brother is extremely dangerous,” Mr. Benedict tells the children. “He is affecting our minds by subliminal messages.” The gang then watches on as the eccentric Mr. Benedict appears to lose his mind over his brother’s meddling.

Starring alongside Hale is Mystic Inscho as Reynie Muldoon, Seth Carr as George ‘Sticky’ Washington, Emmy DeOliveira as Kate Weatherall, and Marta Kessler as Constance Contraire. The series also features Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, and Saara Chaudry.

The series is executive produced by Sonar Entertainment, 20th Television, Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Deepak Nayar, David Ellender, Matt Loze, James Bobin, Matt Manfredi (writer/creator) and Phil Hay (writer/creator). Showrunners for the series are Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin.

Streaming service Hulu originally had plans to adapt the novels into a TV show until it was announced in November 2020 that the series was moving over to Disney+. The super-sized two-episode premiere kicks off this coming Friday.