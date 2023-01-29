Disney+ Cancels ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ After Season 2

Streaming service Disney+ has canceled the family adventure series The Mysterious Benedict Society after two eight-episode seasons. Phil Hay, who developed the show alongside writing partner Matt Manfredi, announced the sad news on Twitter on Saturday, January 28.

“Dear friends, Season 2 will mark the end of The Mysterious Benedict Society’s journey on Disney+,” Hay tweeted. “We love everyone who helped make this truly special and indeed life-affirming experience happen. No regrets — so proud of what we made!”

In a follow-up tweet, Hay expressed his gratitude for “every one of you who made a place for our show in your home [and] heart.” He gave shout-outs to author Trenton Lee Stewart, actors Tony Hale and Kristen Schaal, producing duo Todd Slavkin and Darren Swimmer, 20th Television, Disney+, and the whole cast and crew.

“You made it wonderful, and we loved every minute,” he tweeted in a third post. “The beauty of streaming is that the show lives on Disney+, and you can find it whenever you want to visit. Spoiler alert for how the story ends: The kids stay friends forever.”

Based on Stewart’s best-selling book series of the same name, Disney+’s The Mysterious Benedict Society starred Hale as the eponymous eccentric and as his enemy, Dr. Curtain.

“After winning a scholarship competition, four gifted orphans are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency,” Disney teased in a press release for Season 1. “Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis. When the headmaster, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain, appears to be behind this worldwide panic, the kids of ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ must devise a plan to defeat him.”

The TV series also starred Mystic Inscho as Reynie, Seth Carr as Sticky, Emmy DeOliveira as Kate, and Marta Kessler as Constance, while Schaal played Benedict’s associate Number Two. Other cast members included MaameYaa Boafo, Gia Sandhu, and Ryan Hurst.

Hale also bid farewell to the show on social media. “Hard to say goodbye to the #MysteriousBenedictSociety, but so incredibly thankful to [Disney Television Studios] and [Disney+] for allowing us two seasons of this beautiful story written by Trenton Stewart,” the actor wrote on Instagram on Sunday, January 29. “Thanks to all the top-notch writers, producers, crew, and cast… Wonderful story, even more wonderful people.”