Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy Award Winners Announced: See the Full List
Maya and the Three, Sneakerella, and The Quest won big at the Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, December 10, each taking home multiple trophies.
Sunday’s award show — hosted by JoJo Siwa and livestreamed from the at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles — marked the first of two nights of awards for the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmys.
“Launching in 2022, tonight’s ceremony marks the first standalone expansion of the Emmy Award competition since 1979, and establishes a dedicated ceremony separate from the Daytime Emmy Awards, which had been home to children’s and family programming categories,” Adam Sharp, president and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), said in a statement. “Children’s & Family content represents the fastest-growing genre that NATAS awards, and this weekend’s ceremonies herald an exciting milestone in our Emmy Award history.”
The festivities on Sunday featured a performance by JoJo and sister Jessalynn as the pop duo XOMG POP, appearances by Raven-Symoné and Danielle Fishel, and a tribute to voice actor Gilbert Gottfried of Cyberchase fame.
And tonight, Sunday, December 11, NATAS will present the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, with Jack McBrayer hosting and Laurence Fishburne on hand to present a Lifetime Achievement Award to LeVar Burton. That ceremony will livestream at watch.theemmys.tv starting at 8/7c.
And now, your 2022 Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy Award winners:
Outstanding Interactive Media
Madrid Noir, Oculus TV
Outstanding Promotional Announcement
Maya and the Three, Netflix
Outstanding Writing for a Live Action Preschool Or Children’s Program
The Baby-Sitters Club, Netflix
Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program
Muppet Babies, Disney Junior
Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program
Maya and the Three, Netflix
Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Program
The Quest, Disney+
Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program
Stillwater, Apple TV+
Outstanding Directing for an Animated Program
City of Ghosts, Netflix
Outstanding Voice Directing for an Animated Series
Centaurworld, Netflix
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program
Sneakerella, Disney+
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for an Animated Program
Cat Burglar, Netflix
Outstanding Original Song
“Friends with a Penguin”
Sesame Street, HBO Max
Outstanding Lighting Design for a Live Action Program
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, Cartoon Network & TBS
Outstanding Cinematography for a Live Action Single Camera Program
Better Nate Than Ever, Disney+
Outstanding Cinematography for a Live Action Multiple Camera Program
Punky Brewster, Peacock
Outstanding Editing for a Single Camera Program
Sneakerella, Disney+
Outstanding Editing for a Multiple Camera Program
Making Fun, Netflix
Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program
Trash Truck, Netflix
Outstanding Editing for an Animated Program
Ciao Alberto, Disney+
Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program
Sweet Tooth, Netflix
Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire, Netflix
Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for an Animated Program
Maya and the Three, Netflix
Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program
Endlings, Hulu
Outstanding Main Title and Graphics
Hilda and the Mountain King, Netflix
Outstanding Casting for a Live Action Program
Heartstopper, Netflix
Outstanding Casting for an Animated Program
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Disney+
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
Muppets Haunted Mansion, Disney+, and Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Apple TV+
Outstanding Costume Design/Styling
The Mysterious Benedict Society, Disney+
Outstanding Makeup and Hairstyling
The Canterville Ghost, BYUtv
Outstanding Special Effects Costumes, Hair, and Makeup
The Quest, Disney+
Outstanding Choreography
Sneakerella, Disney+
Outstanding Stunt Coordination
Danger Force, Nickelodeon