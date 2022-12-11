Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy Award Winners Announced: See the Full List

Maya and the Three, Sneakerella, and The Quest won big at the Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, December 10, each taking home multiple trophies.

Sunday’s award show — hosted by JoJo Siwa and livestreamed from the at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles — marked the first of two nights of awards for the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmys.

“Launching in 2022, tonight’s ceremony marks the first standalone expansion of the Emmy Award competition since 1979, and establishes a dedicated ceremony separate from the Daytime Emmy Awards, which had been home to children’s and family programming categories,” Adam Sharp, president and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), said in a statement. “Children’s & Family content represents the fastest-growing genre that NATAS awards, and this weekend’s ceremonies herald an exciting milestone in our Emmy Award history.”

The festivities on Sunday featured a performance by JoJo and sister Jessalynn as the pop duo XOMG POP, appearances by Raven-Symoné and Danielle Fishel, and a tribute to voice actor Gilbert Gottfried of Cyberchase fame.

And tonight, Sunday, December 11, NATAS will present the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, with Jack McBrayer hosting and Laurence Fishburne on hand to present a Lifetime Achievement Award to LeVar Burton. That ceremony will livestream at watch.theemmys.tv starting at 8/7c.

And now, your 2022 Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy Award winners:

Outstanding Interactive Media

Madrid Noir, Oculus TV

Outstanding Promotional Announcement

Maya and the Three, Netflix

Outstanding Writing for a Live Action Preschool Or Children’s Program

The Baby-Sitters Club, Netflix

Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program

Muppet Babies, Disney Junior

Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program

Maya and the Three, Netflix

Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Program

The Quest, Disney+

Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program

Stillwater, Apple TV+

Outstanding Directing for an Animated Program

City of Ghosts, Netflix

Outstanding Voice Directing for an Animated Series

Centaurworld, Netflix

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program

Sneakerella, Disney+

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for an Animated Program

Cat Burglar, Netflix

Outstanding Original Song

“Friends with a Penguin”

Sesame Street, HBO Max

Outstanding Lighting Design for a Live Action Program

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, Cartoon Network & TBS

Outstanding Cinematography for a Live Action Single Camera Program

Better Nate Than Ever, Disney+

Outstanding Cinematography for a Live Action Multiple Camera Program

Punky Brewster, Peacock

Outstanding Editing for a Single Camera Program

Sneakerella, Disney+

Outstanding Editing for a Multiple Camera Program

Making Fun, Netflix

Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

Trash Truck, Netflix

Outstanding Editing for an Animated Program

Ciao Alberto, Disney+

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program

Sweet Tooth, Netflix

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire, Netflix

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for an Animated Program

Maya and the Three, Netflix

Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program

Endlings, Hulu

Outstanding Main Title and Graphics

Hilda and the Mountain King, Netflix

Outstanding Casting for a Live Action Program

Heartstopper, Netflix

Outstanding Casting for an Animated Program

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Disney+

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

Muppets Haunted Mansion, Disney+, and Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Apple TV+

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

The Mysterious Benedict Society, Disney+

Outstanding Makeup and Hairstyling

The Canterville Ghost, BYUtv

Outstanding Special Effects Costumes, Hair, and Makeup

The Quest, Disney+

Outstanding Choreography

Sneakerella, Disney+

Outstanding Stunt Coordination

Danger Force, Nickelodeon