Disney+ Reportedly Moves Original Series Premieres to Wednesdays

Disney+ is shifting its formula for success by trading in Friday premieres for Wednesdays following the recent debut of its latest Marvel title Loki.

Since the streamer launched in late 2019, most original series have debuted or dropped new episodes on Fridays, but that’s about to change. Loki was the first series to make the shift as it was originally slated to arrive Friday, June 11 but aired on Wednesday, June 9 instead.

Loki has become the platform’s most-watched series premiere, so it only makes sense that Disney+ would want to keep that momentum going. According to The Hollywood Reporter, changes for premieres will begin in July, affecting global series including Monsters at Work and Turner & Hooch.

The switch is also reportedly being made to make room for the service’s growing volume of streaming content, reserving Wednesdays for Disney+ original series only. Disney+ original movies will continue to drop on Fridays.

This also takes Disney+ series out of direct competition with Netflix titles which usually drop on Fridays. The Wednesday model also aligns with Disney’s other streaming platform Hulu which tends to release new content on the mid-week date.

With plenty of new shows on the horizon, the move is definitely strategic, especially when Disney+ also follows the weekly release model as opposed to dropping full seasons like Netflix. Upcoming premiere day shifts include the following titles: Monsters at Work now arriving July 7, Turner & Hooch and Behind the Attraction both dropping July 21, Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life, Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, and The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse arriving July 28, Short Circuit on August 4, and Growing Up Animal on August 18.