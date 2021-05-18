ABC Fall 2021 Schedule: ‘Big Sky’ & ‘Home Economics’ Move, ‘DWTS’ Returns

ABC is packing plenty of programming with its 2021-2022 slate as Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment’s president Craig Erwich unveiled the slate ahead of upfronts.

Considered the top entertainment network among the 18-49 demo, this past year marks the second consecutive year where ABC has been number one. Home of three of the top five highest-rated series among which include Grey’s Anatomy, The Bachelor, and The Bachelorette, ABC is bringing back old favorites and introducing new titles for the 2021-2022 year.

“We are proud to continue to deliver highly entertaining, culturally relevant and powerful stories that further drive our momentum as the No. 1 entertainment network,” said Erwich in a statement. “We’ve also made it a priority to be intentionally inclusive across all of our content, and we’re excited to introduce our audience to the rich new characters, bold stories and strong ensemble casts featured in our upcoming programming slate.”

Among the network’s fall debuts is the highly-anticipated reboot of The Wonder Years from Saladin K. Patterson, Lee Daniels, and original series star Fred Savage. And don’t miss out on Zahir McGhee’s buzzy hip-hop drama Queens which will feature original music and cast members Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy.

Also returning this fall are previously-renewed fan-favorites including America’s Funniest Home Videos, The Bachelorette, Big Sky, The Conners, Dancing with the Stars, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, A Million Little Things, The Rookie, Shark Tank, and Station 19.

Home Economics will also return with a new time on Wednesdays, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will shift nights, finding a spot on the Sunday schedule. And Supermarket Sweep also makes a comeback with a brand new time.

Fans of black-ish will also say goodbye to the Johnson family as the eighth and final season plays out on the network. ABC’s midseason will kick off with the limited series Women of Movement as the title shines a light on Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till. Newbies Maggie and Abbott Elementary will also make their debut in the midseason with returning favorite American Idol.

Additonal midseason pickups and renewals will be announced at a later time, but for now, find the 2021-2022 schedule below.

Monday

8:00 p.m.: Dancing with the Stars

10:00 p.m.: The Good Doctor

Tuesday

8:00 p.m.: The Bachelorette

10:00 p.m.: Queens

Wednesday

8:00 p.m.: The Goldbergs

8:30 p.m.: The Wonder Years

9:00 p.m.: The Conners

9:30 p.m.: Home Economics (new time)

10:00 p.m.: A Million Little Things

Thursday

8:00 p.m.: Station 19

9:00 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy

10:00 p.m.: Big Sky (new day)

Friday

8:00 p.m.: Shark Tank

9:00 p.m.: 20/20 (two hours)

Saturday

8:00 p.m.: Saturday Night Football

Sunday

7:00 p.m.: America’s Funniest Home Videos

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (new day)

9:00 p.m.: Supermarket Sweep (new time)

10:00 p.m.: The Rookie