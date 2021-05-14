NBC Announces Fall 2021’s Drama-Filled Schedule, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ to Conclude This Summer

Why so serious, NBC? The network, which announced its upcoming 2021-22 slate on Friday, is airing a lineup stacked with their impressive drama series and unscripted offerings this fall season. They plan to save their laugh-out-loud comedies for midseason — with one exception: the final season of cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine blazes out this summer after the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

And of course, there are some exciting new shows added into the mix as well. Three new dramas will debut this fall, including the heartwarming James Wolk-starring Ordinary Joe, disaster thriller La Brea and lawyer drama Law & Order: For the Defense — which finally gives producer Dick Wolf a full night just for his L&O franchise.

These new offerings join returning series Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime (just picked up for a second season), New Amsterdam, the One Chicago franchise and The Blacklist. And the highlight of this fall’s unscripted lineup will definitely be seeing newest judge and powerhouse vocalist Ariana Grande joining fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and host Carson Daly on The Voice.

Later on, during the holiday season, keep an eye out for NBC’s return to musical form with Annie Live!, plus specials Trolls Holidays in Harmony and Jimmy Fallon‘s children’s book-based Five More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas, joining the usual holiday fare of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, The National Dog Show and Christmas in Rockefeller Center. Viewers can also eagerly await bonus holiday episodes of comedies Kenan, Mr. Mayor and Young Rock.

And for the network’s last laugh in midseason, new comedies including workplace romp American Auto and Grand Crew, which revolves around a group of pals at a wine bar, debut alongside the official returns of Kenan, Mr. Mayor and Young Rock. Midseason will also hold true-crime thriller The Thing About Pam, starring Renee Zellweger, and the final season of This Is Us. Plus, look forward to competition series like American Song Contest, AGT: Extreme, The Wheel, That’s My Jam, Wolf’s docuseries LA Fire and Rescue, and other unscripted shows, like the return of Who Do You Think You Are? and the house-swapping Home Sweet Home from Ava DuVernay.

Also returning at some point during the 2021-22 season include game shows The Wall and Weakest Link, as well as Canadian hospital drama Transplant. NBC has yet to determine the fates of the following series: Debris, Ellen’s Game of Games, Good Girls, Manifest and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

And the following NBC pilots are awaiting greenlights: Dangerous Moms, Getaway, Hungry, Night Court, Someone Out There and the Untitled Nick Wootton/Jake Coburn Project.

Don’t forget, in addition to the Tokyo Summer Olympics, NBC is also airing the Beijing Winter Olympics and Super Bowl LVI — so, honestly, why even bother touching your remote? Check out the full fall schedule, below.

NBC FALL 2021-22 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET/PT)

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — ORDINARY JOE

TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — The Voice

9-10 P.M. — LA BREA

10-11 P.M. — New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-9 P.M. — LAW & ORDER: FOR THE DEFENSE

9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 P.M. — Law & Order: Organized Crime

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. – The Blacklist

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8-9 P.M. — Drama Encores

9-10 P.M. — Dateline Weekend Mystery

10-11 P.M. – SNL Vintage

SUNDAY

7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America

8:20-11 P.M. — NBC Sunday Night Football