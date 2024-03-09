‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Opens Up About Show Ending

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Yellowstone Newsletter:

For Luke Grimes, starring on the soon-to-end TV series Yellowstone has been “one of the most intense experiences” of his life but also “one of the most rewarding” — one that has even inspired his burgeoning music career.

“For seven years, we’ve been doing this, and we started in 2017. That’s crazy,” Grimes says in a new People interview. “This cast and crew, they’re like a second family. We spend a lot of time together. It’s changed my life in every way possible.”

Grimes, an alum of American Sniper and the Fifty Shades films, has starred on Yellowstone since day one, playing Kayce Dutton on the Paramount Network hit. Now he’s facing the end of the show, which will start airing its final episodes in November.

“Nothing will ever be the same because of this show in all sorts of ways, good and bad,” he said. “I will miss it terribly. I know that. I mean, I think I’m ready to know how it ends. I’m ready to tell the end of the story.”

Amid speculation about whether Grimes and other Yellowstone stars will appear in a planned modern-day spinoff, the actor intends to keep living in Montana, where the flagship series films.

“My wife [Bianca Rodrigues Grimes] and I love it out there,” he tells People. “I think it’d be a great place to raise a family. I never know what the future holds. Who knows where the next thing will be, and how long I’ll have to be there. I’m always open to anything, but for the foreseeable future, I’ll be there. I really have fallen in love with it.”

Meanwhile, Grimes is focusing on country music, having released his self-titled debut album on Friday. And he says that his acting gigs, Yellowstone included, have inspired his songwriting.

“Through these characters, I get to explore parts of life that I wouldn’t before,” he says. “Clearly, in Yellowstone, exploring this western lifestyle that I had never lived before. I was never a cowboy. I’d never ridden horses. I’d never lived in the West. Now I live in Montana. I mean, it really does inform a lot of things about who I am, which then informs the music. So I think they’re related in a pretty strong way.”

Yellowstone, Season 5, Part, 2, November 2024, Paramount Network