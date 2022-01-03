8 Burning Questions for a ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Yellowstone Season 4 finale “Grass on The Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops.”]

After the third season ended with quite a few bangs, the fourth for Yellowstone ended more with a whimper but still left us eager to see more. Fortunately, though not official, the series seems to be returning for a fifth season: Deadline reports that production will start in May.

The Season 4 finale ended with that face-off we’d been waiting for between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie (Wes Bentley), the aftermath of which saw the latter killing his biological father Garrett (Will Patton) when faced with three options. Plus, Beth and Rip (Cole Hauser) got married, and John (Kevin Costner) set Jimmy (Jefferson White) free to return to Texas with his fiancée.

So what’s next? That’s what we’re wondering. Scroll down to see the burning questions we have for a fifth season.

Wes Bentley as Jamie in Yellowstone
Paramount Network

Will Jamie face any legal ramifications for killing Garrett?

The good news: Not many people knew about Garrett. (In fact, that had been a point of contention when it came to Jamie’s run for governor: the truth about his biological father and his prison time). The bad news: Beth not only does, but she also snapped a photo of Jamie disposing of his body after essentially putting the gun in his hand and his finger on the trigger. Is it only a matter of time before the whole truth comes out?

Kelly Reilly as Beth in Yellowstone
Paramount Network

Is it at all possible for Beth and Jamie to reconcile?

Honestly, it would take a lot for Beth and Jamie to even be able to be in the same room without one making a move against the other at this point. What’s happened between them — she didn’t know he’d taken her to a clinic that sterilized a patient for an abortion, and now she’s made him kill his dad — may be too much for them to ever get past. “I’m sorry” definitely won’t cut it.

Cole Hauser as Rip, Kelly Reilly as Beth in Yellowstone
Paramount Network

How's married life going to go for Beth and Rip?

Was the path to the wedding an easy one for the couple? No. But they’ve formed their own little family on the ranch with Carter (Finn Little), even with Beth’s harsh words that she’s not his mother. Last we saw them together, they were happy. Let’s hope it stays that way.

Luke Grimes as Kayce in Yellowstone
Paramount Network

What did Kayce mean by "I saw the end of us"?

Kayce’s (Luke Grimes) attempt to get answers about that wolf he’s been seeing led to him having a vision of two paths, neither of which seemed like one he’d want to go down. When he returned home, he told his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille), “I saw the end of us.” But who’s “us” exactly? The couple? There is the matter of Avery (Tanaya Beatty), who has made her feelings for Kayce clear. The Duttons? The family could lose their ranch and land sooner rather than later.

Jefferson White as Jimmy in Yellowstone
Paramount Network

Will Jimmy be back?

Though Jimmy planned to work off what he owed John before returning to Texas, the Dutton patriarch put the decision about his future in his own hands — and he chose to leave behind the Dutton ranch. But is that the last we’ll see of Jimmy?

Kevin Costner as John in Yellowstone
Paramount Network

Is John going to become governor?

After John decided in Episode 7 to accept Governor Perry’s (Wendy Moniz) endorsement to be Montana’s next governor — so Jamie wouldn’t get it — that sort of fell to the wayside with everything else going on. (John even wanted Beth to help him find a way out of it.) But could we see Governor John Dutton in Season 5?

Cole Hauser as Rip in Yellowstone
Paramount Network

Should Jamie still be worried about Rip?

Before sending Jamie to kill Garrett, Beth had given him two options, one of which included “I’ll tell my husband that you had his child cut from me and then you had me sterilized so he can never have a family of his own, and you, no matter where you hide, he will find you, and he will tear you apart with his bare f**king hands.” But just because Jamie chose option 3 doesn’t mean that he shouldn’t still be worried about that part of option 2.

Piper Perabo as Summer in Yellowstone
Paramount Network

Should Beth be worried about Summer?

Beth used activist Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) to fight back against the construction of the airport, and as a result, Summer was ultimately sentenced to eight months (assuming that the judge does change that 15 years in the appeal after John’s conversation with him). But will Summer leave Montana behind after those eight months (if she gets out of prison then), or will she be using her time behind bars to plot revenge against Beth?

