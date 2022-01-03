8 Burning Questions for a ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Yellowstone Season 4 finale “Grass on The Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops.”]

After the third season ended with quite a few bangs, the fourth for Yellowstone ended more with a whimper but still left us eager to see more. Fortunately, though not official, the series seems to be returning for a fifth season: Deadline reports that production will start in May.

The Season 4 finale ended with that face-off we’d been waiting for between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie (Wes Bentley), the aftermath of which saw the latter killing his biological father Garrett (Will Patton) when faced with three options. Plus, Beth and Rip (Cole Hauser) got married, and John (Kevin Costner) set Jimmy (Jefferson White) free to return to Texas with his fiancée.

So what’s next? That’s what we’re wondering. Scroll down to see the burning questions we have for a fifth season.