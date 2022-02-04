7 Reasons You Should Be Watching ‘Yellowstone’ If You’re Not Already
Maybe you’ve never heard of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone or even the Paramount Network, but chances are that’s going to change with the Kevin Costner-led drama finally getting the award recognition it deserves. (It was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards as well as for the Producers Guild of America Awards’ Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Drama.)
The series follows the Dutton family (led by Costner’s John), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The Duttons face conflict from all sides — including the expanding town, an Indian reservation, and each other. It’s that last one that makes this a must-watch drama. Trust us: Once you start watching, you’ll be hooked.
Scroll down for the seven reasons you should be using the time you have until Season 5 (which begins production in May) and watching Yellowstone. (Note: We’ve tried to be as vague as possible when it comes to some of the twists, but there may be spoilers ahead for what’s aired through the Season 4 finale.)
