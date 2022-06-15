If there’s one thing that Yellowstone‘s powerful rancher John Dutton (Kevin Costner) never wavers on, it’s loyalty. And when it comes to preserving his family’s Montana land and legacy, steadfast allegiance is required for anyone who wants to survive within the Duttons’ circle. After all, it’s no secret that the Western drama has a seriously high body count. Unfortunately, that means that sometimes the good guys do indeed perish.

While life can be dangerous for the friends of John, making an enemy of him is even more perilous business. You do not want to get on this man’s bad side. There is no line John won’t cross if someone threatens the well-being of the ranch or one of his loved ones. Confront or antagonize the Duttons and you will get a ride to the infamous “train station”—the family’s dumping ground—which is littered with the bodies of those who crossed them.

Here, we recount the Dutton family members and other cherished pals and innocent bystanders who got stuck in the wrong place at the wrong time over the drama’s harrowing four seasons, as well as some rivals of the Dutton family who have perished, starting with some of the bad guys.

