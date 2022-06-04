‘Yellowstone’: Our 20 Favorite Episodes of the Hit Western Drama

For four seasons now, the Duttons have had us hooked on Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone. And it’s easy to figure out why: Every episode is filled with dramatic moments, wild twists, and sometimes, even scenes that make it hard to keep watching.

From the series preemiere, which saw the family lose one of their own, the consequences and weight of which would remain a part of the Paramount Network drama, to a finale that left the fates of three Duttons up in the air, seasons tend to begin and end with memorable moments. Then there’s the brutality of the Duttons’ world, and when that violence comes for one of their own, their enemies pay.

Scroll down for our 20 favorite episodes of the series (so far).

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s YellowstoneSpecial Collector’s Issue, which is available nationwide on newsstands now.