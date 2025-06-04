Cole Hauser Shares Update on Rip & Beth ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

The Dish on the Duttons For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Yellowstone Newsletter:

Yellowstone wrapped up its five-season run on Paramount in 2024, but it wasn’t the end of the line for series standouts Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, who will reprise their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, respectively, for an upcoming spinoff.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hauser talked about the highly anticipated spinoff, though he gave no exact date of when fans can expect the series to debut.

“I’m excited just like everybody else. I can’t wait to see what they come up with. Hopefully, we’ll start seeing stuff soon,” he said of the project, which is set to focus on Rip and Beth’s relationship.

When asked about how he felt continuing on the story without the rest of the cast, Hauser stated, “Not having the cast around certainly [is hard]. Forrie J. Smith [who played Lloyd] has become such a great friend of mine that to think that my right-hand guy wouldn’t be there [is hard]. But Kelly and I, we’re focused on [Rip and Beth’s] relationship and our love together and what we’re going to get [them] into.”

Reports of a Yellowstone spinoff first emerged via Deadline, which broke the news ahead of the series finale. In May, Paramount executives confirmed the news during an earnings call, revealing a spinoff is in the works and expected to premiere in November 2025. It was during this call Paramount Global co-CEO Chris McCarthy referred to the series as Dutton Ranch.

However, last month, Hauser shot down the name Dutton Ranch during an interview with Fox News. “Well, first of all, it’s not Dutton Ranch,” Hauser told the outlet. “That’s not the name of it.”

While Hauser didn’t shed any light on the actual name of the show, he did say fans can “expect the same that we’ve been doing for the last seven years,” noting that he and Reilly are “going and working our ass off trying to create something special.”

In the Season 5 finale, Beth purchased a new property for her and Rip to live on, describing the ranch as “Forty miles west of Dillon, over two hours from an airport, not a f***ing ski resort in sight.” As pointed out by Town & Country, the mention of Dillon could hint at a connection to another rumored Yellowstone spinoff, The Madison, as Dillon, Montana, is in an area known as Madison Valley.

Are you excited about the Beth and Rip spinoff? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Yellowstone, Season 1-5, Streaming, Peacock