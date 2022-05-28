‘Yellowstone’: The Duttons Deliver Western Wisdom in Show’s Best Lines

TV Insider Staff
Yellowstone Best Lines Wes Bentley, Kevin Costner, and Kelly Reilly
Paramount Network

Over the seasons Yellowstone‘s cast of characters has delivered plenty of iconic lines and little nuggets of wisdom.

Whether it’s Beth’s (Kelly Reilly) biting banter or John’s (Kevin Costner) sage remarks, there’s something for everyone. Below, we round up some of the best from the western drama.

Yellowstone, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, November 13, Paramount Network

Yellowtone Kevin Costner John Dutton
Paramount Network

John Dutton

“Lawyers are the swords of this century. Words are weapons now. I need you to learn how to use them.” — (Season 2, Episode 6)

“Your grandfather used to say you can’t fix a broken wagon wheel, but you can use the parts to make a new one.” — (Season 2, Episode 7)

“It’s the one constant in life. You build something worth having, someone’s gonna try to take it.” — (Season 2, Episode 9)

“We’re enemies now.” — (Season 2, Episode 9)

“All the angels are gone, son. There’s only devils left.” — (Season 2, Episode 4)

Yellowstone Kelly Reilly Beth Dutton
Paramount Network

Beth Dutton

“You are the trailer park; I am the tornado.”— (Season 3, Episode 5)

“I mad two decisions in my life based on fear, and they cost me everything.” — (Season 3, Episode 5)

“I am the rock therapists break themselves against.” — (Season 4, Episode 1)

“Everything I do is for him, and everything you do is for you.” — (Season 1, Episode 3)

“Everything I do is for him, and everything you do is for you.” — (Season 1, Episode 3)

“Where’s the fun in wrecking a single man? When I break you, I want to know I’m breaking generations.” (Season 1, Episode 3)

Yellowstone Ryan Bingham Walker
Paramount Network

Walker

“Karma comes in all shapes and sizes. Looks like it’s me today.” — (Season 3, Episode 9)

Yellowstone Cole Hauser Rip Wheeler
Paramount Network

Rip Wheeler

“There’s sharks and minnows in this world, Jimmy, and if you don’t know which one you are, then you ain’t a f—in’ shark.” — (Season 2, Episode 5)

Yellowstone Wes Bentley Jamie Dutton
Paramount Network

Jamie Dutton

“A man who puts a hand on a member of my family never puts a hand on anything else.” — (Season 3, Episode 3)

Yellowstone Forrie J. Smith Lloyd Pierce
Paramount Network

Lloyd Pierce

“You’re either born a willow, or you’re born an oak. That’s all there is to it.” (Season 3, Episode 5)

Yellowstone Jacki Weaver Carline Warner
Paramount Network

Caroline Warner

“I think [beth] can make Montana the fastest-growing state in the nation. Behind every milestone of human history stands a monster, and that’s our monster.” — (Season 4, Episode 4)

Yellowstone Jefferson White Jimmy Hurdstrom
Paramount Network

Jimmy Hurdstrom

“We’re with the Yellowstone. Nobody’s gonna mess with us.” — (Season 2, Episode 1)

