The Bachelorette Season 21 premiere was full of memorable introductions and shocking moments. From the first sparks to some unexpected nudity, Jenn Tran’s journey to find love started off with a bang.

Jenn met all 25 suitors over the course of premiere night, and Sam McKinney was the lucky guy to earn her First Impression rose.

Jenn told TV Insider that she was impressed with all the introductions. “I felt so incredibly lucky that these men came here to get to know me and to date me,” she said.

The 26-year-old admitted that the “most difficult part” of being the star of The Bachelorette was “having to open my heart up to multiple people. At a point, connections just get so strong, and it’s like, how do you hold that many people in your heart all at once? And how do you compartmentalize it? And how do you figure it all out? Because it’s just not a normal process at all. I think that was probably the toughest part.”

However, not everyone walked away with a rose. Jenn had to make some tough decisions about who would stay and who would go.

At the end of premiere night, Jenn had to send home seven suitors. The men waited with bated breath to see if they’d be handed a rose. Notable names like Aaron Erb, Devin Strader, Thomas Nguyen, and more received roses from the physician assistant student.

When she handed out that last rose, it was the end of the road for a septet of contestants. After bidding farewell to the seven suitors, Jenn had a major announcement to make to her remaining men: They were going to Australia!

So, who went home on The Bachelorette this week? Scroll down to see the eliminated contestants who didn’t make it past Week 1.

