Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette is going to be an emotional roller coaster. The 26-year-old is searching for her soulmate, and her road to true love is definitely not going to be a boring one. Ahead of the Season 21 premiere, Jenn spoke with TV Insider about her journey and reacted to how it all unfolded.

“I kid you not, I think the entire journey, every other day, I was like, ‘I need to hold onto my seat because something else is gonna happen,'” Jenn said. “I was just constantly surprised by the men, by myself, by my decisions. It was just constant growth, and there was something happening every day. I would say that I know I might be biased, but I definitely think that my journey was full of a lot of twists and turns for sure.”

Jenn first became a member of Bachelor Nation as a contestant on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor. Jenn revealed what she learned about herself while navigating a dating show for the first time.

“From that season, what I really learned about myself is that it’s okay to be vulnerable, and in fact, you show strength in being able to be vulnerable about something,” Jenn explained. “And so for me, I really took that into my Bachelorette journey. I really wanted to be able to be vulnerable because I was asking these men to come here and be open to finding love, and I felt like I needed to do the same, too. I was really just looking for someone who was open-minded and who was ready to be vulnerable with me as well.”

However, Jenn’s Bachelorette journey had some emotional hurdles. “The most difficult part of being a Bachelorette was definitely having to open my heart up to multiple people,” she told TV Insider. “At a point, connections just get so strong, and it’s like, how do you hold that many people in your heart all at once? And how do you compartmentalize it? And how do you figure it all out? Because it’s just not a normal process at all. I think that was probably the toughest part.”

Jenn made Bachelor Nation history as the first Asian American lead of The Bachelorette. Looking back on her experience, the history-making leading lady said she had no “regrets” and is “grateful” for getting the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to find love.

“I’m not the type of person to have regrets ever,” Jenn said. “I think everything happens for a reason, and you can always learn from an experience. I had so much growth throughout the journey that I don’t regret anything that happened, good or bad, and I’m very grateful for the way things panned out.”

The Bachelorette, Season 21, Monday, July 8, 8/7c, ABC