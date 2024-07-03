Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Aaron Erb is one of Jenn Tran’s 25 suitors vying for her heart on The Bachelorette. The 29-year-old will be making his debut on the ABC dating series during the Season 21 premiere on July 8.

When Jenn’s cast was announced, Aaron shared his official photo on Instagram and wrote, “Sorry been a lil MIA trying to locate this thing called love.” He gave a shoutout to “all the kindness and support” he’s received since joining Bachelor Nation.

You’re not alone if you’re wondering why Aaron looks a little familiar. Aaron was technically Bachelor Nation-adjacent before he joined The Bachelorette. One of his family members has already been on The Bachelorette! From his family to his career, here’s what you need to know about Aaron.

Who is Aaron Erb’s brother?

Aaron’s twin brother is Noah Erb, whom Bachelor Nation fans will recognize from The Bachelorette Season 16 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. After his run on Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette came to an end, Noah joined the cast of BiP.

Over the course of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Noah fell in love with Abigail Heringer, who had previously been a contestant on The Bachelor Season 25. The couple got engaged in August 2023 and now live in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

How many siblings does Aaron have?

The Erb family is not small whatsoever! Aaron has 10 siblings, including his twin brother.

What does Aaron do for a living?

Aaron is an aerospace engineer who currently works for Northrop Grumman, according to his LinkedIn. “I love everything to do with aviation. It’s so cool,” Aaron said in a preview video from his introduction on The Bachelorette.

He’s also a member of the United States Air Force. He attended Oklahoma State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Fire Protection and Safety Engineering Technology.

Where does Aaron live?

Aaron currently lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he’s close to his twin brother and his family. He’s also lived in Manhattan Beach, California, and Denver, Colorado.

