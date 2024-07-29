Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Jenn Tran is getting a blast from the past during her journey to find love on The Bachelorette. In a preview of the July 29 episode of the ABC dating show, Jenn is shocked when an ex-boyfriend shows up out of the blue.

The Bachelorette hasn’t technically revealed his identity, but some detective skills point to one person in particular. So, who is Jenn’s ex-boyfriend? What’s their history? Let’s break down what we know about their relationship.

Who is Jenn Tran’s ex-boyfriend?

Obviously, Bachelor Nation fans know that Jenn dated Joey Graziadei during The Bachelor Season 28. Before Joey, Jenn dated digital creator Matt Rossi. He’s known for his Instagram and TikTok content with his wiener dog, Kirkland.

In February 2024, Matt posted his own video and confirmed he was the “Wiener Boy” Jenn referred to in a previous video. He revealed that he met Jenn on Hinge and called her a “really cute, sweet girl” who was “totally out of his league.”

Their relationship got “pretty serious,” but Matt said he was a “f**kboy” and fumbled his chance with Jenn. However, they remained friends after their breakup.

Is Jenn’s ex-boyfriend going to be on The Bachelorette?

In the trailer for Jenn’s season of The Bachelorette, her ex-boyfriend’s surprise appearance was teased. Jenn was thrown off guard when someone from her past showed up. “What is going on? What is he doing here?” she said in the footage.

“This morning, someone from my past flew all the way here. He wants to be with me, and he wants to join this journey,” she later told her suitors. Her ex-boyfriend’s face was not shown in the trailer, which added to the mystery and drama. While it could be someone else from Jenn’s past, it’s likely Matt who will be showing up. It’s unclear if Matt becomes a last-minute addition to the suitors vying for Jenn’s heart.

When did Jenn and her ex-boyfriend date?

In a 2023 TikTok video, Jenn explained her relationship with Matt, whom she referred to as “Wiener Boy” because he posts about his wiener dog on social media.

She started dating Matt three years ago when she moved to Boston right out of college in 2020. Jenn said she was “completely head over heels in love with him.”

However, after just three months, Jenn’s ex dumped her. She was devastated by the breakup, but the sudden split pushed her to attend physician’s assistant school in Miami.

The Bachelorette, Season 21, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC