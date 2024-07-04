Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Sam M., whose full name is Sam McKinney, is one of the handsome suitors looking to catch Jenn Tran’s eye on The Bachelorette. He’s one of the 25 contestants we’ll meet in the Season 21 premiere, which airs on Monday, July 8.

With his charming muscles and tattoos, the 27-year-old will be one to look out for as the new season unfolds. From his background to his relationship goals, here are key things you need to know about Sam M.

Where is Sam McKinney from?

Sam is from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He is a Myrtle Beach local and attended Socastee High School in the area, according to WPDE. Prior to high school, he was homeschooled.

What does Sam do for a living?

Sam works as a contractor for McKinney Custom Builders. According to his LinkedIn, he works in Murrell’s Inlet, South Carolina.

What happened to Sam?

In a preview video of The Bachelorette Season 21, Sam revealed that he had been in a near-fatal accident. “I was in a motorcycle accident, one that should have killed me, and I walked away without a scratch,” Sam said. “So any opportunity that I get I’m taking it head on.”

What does Sam want in a relationship?

“My dream is to find a girl that I could raise a family with,” Sam noted in the preview video. Sam has “always been a relationship guy,” according to his ABC bio. His dream is to be a “loving husband and father.” Sam is extremely loyal, and cheating is a dealbreaker for him.

Sam appears to hit it off with Jenn in Season 21. In the sneak peek video, Sam and Jenn share a kiss on what looks like a one-on-one date!

He’s even more prepared for a wedding than the average person. He recently officiated his sister’s wedding!

The Bachelorette, Season 21, Monday, July 8, 8/7c, ABC