Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Jenn Tran is ready to get swept away by the dashing men looking to capture her heart on The Bachelorette. During the Season 21 premiere, Jenn will meet her 25 suitors, including Devin Strader.

Prior to The Bachelorette, the 28-year-old has been staying busy making big moves with his career. With The Bachelorette Season 21 about to get underway, we’re breaking down what you need to know about Devin.

What does Devin do for a living?

Devin owns a freight company, F1 Freight Consultants, according to his LinkedIn profile. He started his own company in 2023. “As a dedicated consultant firm, F1 strives to deliver the most cost-effective solutions and tackle transportation and logistics challenges throughout North America,” Devin wrote.

In his ABC bio, Devin brought up his passion for his career and how “proud” he is of the business he’s built.

Prior to owning his own company, Devin was the Vice President of Logistics at Shark Logistics, LLC. from 2020 to 2023.

Where is Devin from?

Devin currently lives in Houston, Texas. He attended Louisiana State University and graduated in 2019.

What do we know about Devin’s family?

Devin gushed in his bio that his mom is his “hero.” Devin also has a younger brother. Back in 2017, Devin shared a holiday photo on Instagram featuring his sibling while celebrating in Sugar Land, Texas.

What does Devin want in a relationship?

Devin is definitely coming on The Bachelorette for the right reasons!

In his bio, Devin noted that he’s “husband material” and “dreams of surprising his partner with romantic gestures throughout their relationship.” He wants his future wife to be “honest, kind, and [someone who] embraces his big personality.”

His soulmate also has to be a dog lover! Devin has a pup named Charlie, and they are a “package deal.”

The Bachelorette, Season 21, Monday, July 8, 8/7c, ABC