[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Bachelorette Season 21 premiere.]

Jenn Tran’s suitors are willing to bare all to win her heart! During The Bachelorette Season 21 premiere, there were not just one but two instances of nudity. Jonathan Johnson, while wearing just a medical gown and bandages, flashed his butt (ABC covered with a cheeky red rose!) as he walked up to the mansion.

Later, during a game of Truth or Dare, Austin Ott was dared to streak through the house. Wanting to prove to Jenn just how far he’d go for love, the mullet-loving suitor stripped down to nothing and ran naked through the house. Jenn spoke with TV Insider about whether or not she was surprised by the amount of skin in the premiere.

“Absolutely! I was not expecting so much nudity,” the 26-year-old said with a laugh. “But, hey, I told these men I just wanted them to be themselves, and I’m happy that they were able to do it on night one.”

After meeting 25 contestants, Jenn had to hand out the coveted First Impression Rose. At the end of the night, Myrtle Beach native Sam McKinney won the rose. Jenn explained her decision.

“Throughout that night, I really just kept thinking back to, Who do I feel most comfortable with right now? And who do I see potential in? For that night, I felt like Sam M. was just someone who I felt comfortable with and wanted to get to know more,” she explained.

Jenn and Sam M. then shared a passionate kiss in one of Bachelor Nation’s steamier moments. “It was quite the steamy makeout, yes. There was just so much tension building up all night, so there definitely was chemistry,” she said.

Looking back at all the memorable limo entrances, Jenn gushed that the men made her feel “so special” with their fun introductions. “I felt so incredibly lucky that these men came here to get to know me and to date me,” she told TV Insider.

The Bachelorette, Season 21, Monday, July 8, 8/7c, ABC