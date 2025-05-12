Suits LA isn’t making it past its first season on NBC. It was one of the shows to get the axe on May 9, along with Lopez vs. Lopez, Night Court, The Irrational, and Found.

NBC had to make some big lineup changes due to the return of the NBA to the network, and unfortunately, Suits LA just didn’t make the cut. Jeff Bader, the president of programming strategy, explained the decision during a conference call.

“Suits [LA] had a very short run, but it really just has not resonated the way we thought it would,” he said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “There can be many, many reasons. People are speculating why it hasn’t resonated, but it’s just not really showing the potential to grow for us in the future, unfortunately.”

Bader acknowledged that these are just “the decisions we have to make,” adding, “We have to look at the performance of the shows both on linear and on digital. We have to see the ones that look like they have growth potential in the future. So we’re looking at how stable they are in their linear performance, how stable they are on digital, which ones are growing, which ones are declining, and we had to make some hard decisions.”

The original Suits, which starred Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht, aired for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019 on USA Network. The show made a big comeback on Netflix in 2023 with a surge of viewers, which ultimately led to the spinoff. Stephen Amell stars in Suits LA, which will air its series finale on Sunday, May 18.

On the conference call, Bader mentioned the possibility that any of NBC’s canceled shows could move to Peacock, but nothing has been confirmed.

Suits LA, Series Finale, Sunday, May 18, 9/8c, NBC