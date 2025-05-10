Could ‘Found’ Be Saved After Cancellation?

Found is lost, but its cancellation at NBC might not be the end of the story. Warner Bros. Television is reportedly seeking a new home for the procedural drama.

As Variety reported Found’s cancellation on Friday, May 9, the publication cited an individual “with knowledge of the situation” who said Warner Bros. Television, which produced the show alongside Universal Television, intends to shop the show to other outlets. Deadline, meanwhile, reported speculation that WBTV is putting Found on the market.

Found starred Shanola Hampton as public relations specialist Gabi Mosely, who leads a crisis management team searching for overlooked missing individuals. But one missing individual is Hugh “Sir” Evans (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), Gabi’s childhood kidnapper, whom she had imprisoned in her basement. In the Season 1 finale, Sir escaped and went from Gabi’s biggest secret to her biggest threat.

Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, and Karan Oberoi costarred in the series, which Nkechi Okoro Carroll created.

Found premiered in fall 2023 alongside NBC sibling The Irrational, another recently canceled procedural, as two series the network held as strike contingencies and put on its schedule following The Voice on Monday and Tuesday nights. With a series premiere that attracted 10.5 million viewers across platforms in its first week (per Deadline), Found earned a Season 2 renewal just weeks later.

That second season, which kicked off in October 2024, has dropped more than 30 percent year over year in its 18-to-49 demo ratings and more than 27 percent in its total viewership, according to TV Series Finale.

Friday’s cancellation means Found’s Season 2 finale on Thursday, May 15, at 10/9c, will serve as the series finale, unless another outlet saves the show.

In that final episode, “Missing While Dying,” someone from Dhan’s (Oberoi) past resurfaces, looking for their missing wife and triggering Dhan’s trauma while Mosely & Associated mobilizes to track down one of their own as Gabi barters with her life and Heather’s (recurring star Danielle Savre) actions lead to a bold declaration.

Fans are certainly lobbying for another outlet to give Found a new home. “NBC can f*** off for canceling Found!” @SpectaclesMcCoy wrote on X on Friday. “I truly hope it gets picked up somewhere else. It cannot end like this!”

X user @_TheLifeOfChar said, “@peacock, @paramountplus, one of y’all better pick this up because there’s NO WAY @nbc thought this was a smart move.”

And @Nprezzed wrote, “I need everybody that loved #FoundNBC to go as hard to bring it back like Manifest, so it can get on Netflix with new seasons.”

Found, Series Finale, Thursday, May 15, 10/9c, NBC