Shemar Moore Launches New Campaign to Save ‘S.W.A.T.’ — Will It Work Again?

Can S.W.A.T. score a third save from cancellation? CBS canceled the action drama for a third time this week, but star Shemar Moore is hoping either the network or another outlet will resurrect the show for a ninth season.

“I said I wasn’t going to do this, but I can’t help it,” the S.W.A.T. lead said in an Instagram reel on Thursday, March 6. “I’m going to do it because it’s who I am. It’s how my mama raised me: Own your dignity, tell the truth. She can’t stand a liar, so I ain’t lying. I’m telling the truth.”

Moore recalled how CBS canceled S.W.A.T. after its sixth and seventh seasons, only to reverse its decision both times. “Un-canceled twice, two years in a row,” he said. “I don’t know my history, but how many shows get to say that? I’m going to say none, or I’m going to say that we’re close to one of the none. But we did that we did that, and we are so proud. I had to give a speech today to my crew and say, hey, we’re done. There’s nothing I can say to make this sound nice, good, optimistic, nothing. But I said, be proud. Be proud because we defied the odds, and we made a hit television show that the world loved to watch.”

The actor also made a point of thanking CBS, saying the network has been his home for most of his career as a star of The Young and the Restless, Criminal Minds, and S.W.A.T. “So I say to CBS, if you’re done — I know it’s about money, optics, politics — I don’t think you’re making the right choice. I’ll say that,” he stated. “But if you are done, I say, thank you, genuinely, honestly from my heart. … Thank you for the honor, thank you for the opportunity, thank you for the ride. If you change your mind, I promise you, you’ll make a lot of people smile.”

Then Moore pitched the show to other prospective homes. “Hey, Netflix, how you doing?” he said. “Let me just remind you that in a very short period of time, once upon a time ago not too long ago, it only took us about two weeks to go from number 15, number 12, to number one — hey, I said it — and then we stayed in your top 10, top 15 for about six months, nine months, maybe a year. So Netflix if you’re interested in a show that is on autopilot, that the world is watching, we’d love to come play.”

He also courted CBS’ broadcast rivals. “NBC, Fox, ABC, hey, you want to come flirt with me? You’re invited to the barbecue. Pick your favorite restaurant — I will pay the bill,” he said. “So trust me, all of us, the family over at S.W.A.T. We ain’t done chasing bad guys and helicopter chases and motorcycle chases and car chases and blowing up stuff. We ain’t done. … But, if you force us to be finished, we simply say thank you, ’cause we had a good run.”

