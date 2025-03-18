The Sex Lives of College Girls has been canceled after three seasons at Max, but hope isn’t lost for the fan-favorite as showrunner Justin Noble hinted that the comedy is open to finding a new home.

While we await word surrounding a potential fourth season at a different streaming or TV home, we’re breaking down everything we know so far including what has been said about a potential return, and what storylines would likely be pursued. Scroll down for a closer look, and let us know if you hope to see the series back for Season 4 following its Max cancellation.

What’s been said about The Sex Lives of College Girls‘ potential Season 4 renewal?

Series co-creator and showrunner Justin Noble took to Instagram to acknowledge The Sex Lives of College Girls‘ cancellation at Max, posting, “As creatives, we’re sort of taught to never compliment our own projects. Or even to downplay it when other people do. But here’s the thing: I think The Sex Lives Of College Girls is a pretty damn good TV show. Unfortunately, Max has decided not to order a fourth season. We are currently in discussions with some new potential homes for the show, and it’s nice that there is so much interest – but regardless of what happens, I’m proud of this show and the work that so many incredibly talented people put into it.”

Noble went on to thank Mindy Kaling for co-creating The Sex Lives of College Girls with him, as he wrote, “I want to of course thank Mindy for creating this loud and fun world with me and trusting me with it, WB and Max for believing in us when we thought this show would resonate, our wildly talented cast, our amazingly funny writers, and our kind and caring and hard-working crew, who put so much of themselves into this show. (Someone hire these people! Keep them paid!)”

See his full statement in the embedded post, below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Noble (@thejustinnoble)

Where could The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 4 stream?

As Noble mentioned, the series is being shopped around for a new home with other platforms taking an interest. One new home the show could head to is Netflix, according to Deadline. As fans of Kaling know, she has connections with the streamer, most recently with the second season order of her comedy Running Point.

Who would appear in The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 4?

No casting has been unveiled as we await word on the show’s future elsewhere, but we’d imagine the stories of our main characters would continue, bringing Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Gracie Lawrence, Mia Rodgers, and more back to Essex for a new semester, but only time will tell.

What would The Sex Lives of Girls Season 4 be about?

For those less familiar with The Sex Lives of College Girls, the series follows students at Essex, a Vermont-based college where four unlikely friends are made after becoming roommates in their freshman year. As viewers will recall, Season 3 bid Reneé Rapp‘s Leighton farewell as she transferred, paving the way for new student Kacey (Lawrence) to fill her spot in the dorm.

Season 4 would likely continue the stories that were being set up in Season 3’s finale. Still, things concluded pretty neatly in the finale and that was intended according to Noble who told TV Insider in January 2025, “All [a cliffhanger] really does is mean that the first two episodes of the next season, you’re mopping up the mess created by the cliffhanger at the end of the previous season. And most of the time I think the people behind the scenes and the audience are like, ‘Can we just get past this?'”

In other words, things were tied up with the hope that Season 4 would kick off with a fresh storyline. “Our girls have been put through the wringer this year,” Noble said at the time. “This was a year full of a lot of challenges, a lot of existential crisis moments, and it felt like I much rather preferred a version of a four-minute symphony ending of all of our girls getting big wins… So it was very much more about me choosing joy.” As fans will recall, the finale concluded with Kacey’s triumphant performance in the school’s play, as her roommates watched on in wonder.

What could happen next? We’ll keep our fingers crossed the show will be back for Season 4, but let us know your thoughts in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for any updates as we receive them.

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Seasons 1-3, Streaming now, Max