As ‘When Calls the Heart’ Returns, What Are Its Former Stars Up To?

When Calls the Heart is coming back with a promise of “a new start, romance, community, and reunion” in its 11th season, Hallmark Channel says.

In the new episodes — which kick off on Sunday, April 7 — schoolteacher Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow) and Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry) are navigating romantic feelings — and, in her case, a style makeover — while facing parenting obstacles.

Meanwhile, Governor Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally) is reckoning with his past as he leads Hope Valley into the future, and ex-Mountie Bill Avery (Jack Wagner) and reporter Rosemary Coulter (Pascale Hutton) are investigating a mystery that puts the town at risk. “This season explores renewal, redemption, and, of course, romance, as Hope Valley enters the 1920s,” Hallmark adds in a press release.

But before you Hearties tune into the new season, though, check in with several of the show’s former stars in the photo gallery below.

When Calls the Heart, Season 11 Premiere, Sunday, April 7, 9/8c