Nominations Announced for 59th ACM Awards on Prime Video
The Academy of Country Music has announced the nominations for the 59th ACM Awards, which is set to stream live on Prime Video on Thursday, May 16, at 8 pm ET, from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
Luke Combs leads the field with eight nominations, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Single of the Year, plus Music Event of the Year alongside Riley Green for their song “Different ‘Round Here.”
Megan Moroney received the most nominations for a female artist, with six, including both Female Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year, as well as Song of the Year for “Tennessee Orange,” Visual Media of the Year, and Music Event of the Year for “Can’t Break Up Now” alongside Old Dominion.
The controversial Morgan Wallen also received six nominations, including Album of the Year, Single of the Year for “Last Night,” and Male Artist of the Year, which he won for the first time last year at the 58th ACM Awards. However, Wallen is currently tied up in legal drama following his arrest in Nashville on Sunday (April 7) for disorderly conduct.
Fans will be able to stream the full broadcast on Prime Video, and it will be available for free on Amazon Freevee and the Amazon Music app the next day.
The official ACM Red Carpet event will also air live on Prime Video, the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, and Amazon Live, starting at 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT/4 p.m. PDT.
Check out the full list of nominations below.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Flatland Cavalry
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kassi Ashton
Ashley Cooke
Hannah Ellis
Kylie Morgan
Megan Moroney
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
ERNEST
Kameron Marlowe
Dylan Scott
Conner Smith
Nate Smith
NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Neon Union
Restless Road
Tigirlily Gold
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs
Higher – Chris Stapleton
Leather – Cody Johnson
One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) – Kelsea Ballerini
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Burn It Down – Parker McCollum
Fast Car – Luke Combs
Last Night – Morgan Wallen
Need A Favor – Jelly Roll
Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis
SONG OF THE YEAR
Fast Car – Luke Combs
Heart Like A Truck – Lainey Wilson
Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis
The Painter – Cody Johnson
Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
Can’t Break Up Now – Old Dominion, Megan Moroney
Different ‘Round Here – Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs)
I Remember Everything – Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves)
Man Made A Bar – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)
Save Me – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR
Burn It Down – Parker McCollum
Human – Cody Johnson
In Your Love – Tyler Childers
Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis
Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Jessie Jo Dillon
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Chase McGill
Josh Thompson
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Zach Bryan
ERNEST
HARDY
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Tony Lucido
Steve Mackey
Lex Price
Jimmie Lee Sloas
Craig Young
DRUMMER OF THE YEAR
Fred Eltringham
Evan Hutchings
Greg Morrow
Jerry Roe
Nir Z
ACOUSTIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Todd Lombardo
Danny Rader
Bryan Sutton
Ilya Toshinskiy
Charlie Worsham
PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jim “Moose” Brown
David Dorn
Charlie Judge
Billy Justineau
Alex Wright
SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Dan Dugmore
Paul Franklin
Josh Matheny
Justin Schipper
Bryan Sutton
ELECTRIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Tom Bukovac
Kris Donegan
Jedd Hughes
Rob McNelley
Sol Philcox-Littlefield
AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
Drew Bollman
Jeff Braun
Jim Cooley
Jason Hall
Buckley Miller
F. Reid Shippen
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Charlie Handsome
Dann Huff
Joey Moi
Jon Randall
Derek Wells
