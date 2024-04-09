Nominations Announced for 59th ACM Awards on Prime Video

The Academy of Country Music has announced the nominations for the 59th ACM Awards, which is set to stream live on Prime Video on Thursday, May 16, at 8 pm ET, from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Luke Combs leads the field with eight nominations, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Single of the Year, plus Music Event of the Year alongside Riley Green for their song “Different ‘Round Here.”

Megan Moroney received the most nominations for a female artist, with six, including both Female Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year, as well as Song of the Year for “Tennessee Orange,” Visual Media of the Year, and Music Event of the Year for “Can’t Break Up Now” alongside Old Dominion.

The controversial Morgan Wallen also received six nominations, including Album of the Year, Single of the Year for “Last Night,” and Male Artist of the Year, which he won for the first time last year at the 58th ACM Awards. However, Wallen is currently tied up in legal drama following his arrest in Nashville on Sunday (April 7) for disorderly conduct.

Fans will be able to stream the full broadcast on Prime Video, and it will be available for free on Amazon Freevee and the Amazon Music app the next day.

The official ACM Red Carpet event will also air live on Prime Video, the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, and Amazon Live, starting at 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT/4 p.m. PDT.

Check out the full list of nominations below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Flatland Cavalry

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Kylie Morgan

Megan Moroney

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

ERNEST

Kameron Marlowe

Dylan Scott

Conner Smith

Nate Smith

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Neon Union

Restless Road

Tigirlily Gold

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs

Higher – Chris Stapleton

Leather – Cody Johnson

One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) – Kelsea Ballerini

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Burn It Down – Parker McCollum

Fast Car – Luke Combs

Last Night – Morgan Wallen

Need A Favor – Jelly Roll

Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis

SONG OF THE YEAR

Fast Car – Luke Combs

Heart Like A Truck – Lainey Wilson

Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis

The Painter – Cody Johnson

Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

Can’t Break Up Now – Old Dominion, Megan Moroney

Different ‘Round Here – Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs)

I Remember Everything – Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

Man Made A Bar – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)

Save Me – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

Burn It Down – Parker McCollum

Human – Cody Johnson

In Your Love – Tyler Childers

Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis

Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Chase McGill

Josh Thompson

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

ERNEST

HARDY

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tony Lucido

Steve Mackey

Lex Price

Jimmie Lee Sloas

Craig Young

DRUMMER OF THE YEAR

Fred Eltringham

Evan Hutchings

Greg Morrow

Jerry Roe

Nir Z

ACOUSTIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Todd Lombardo

Danny Rader

Bryan Sutton

Ilya Toshinskiy

Charlie Worsham

PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jim “Moose” Brown

David Dorn

Charlie Judge

Billy Justineau

Alex Wright

SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dan Dugmore

Paul Franklin

Josh Matheny

Justin Schipper

Bryan Sutton

ELECTRIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tom Bukovac

Kris Donegan

Jedd Hughes

Rob McNelley

Sol Philcox-Littlefield

AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Drew Bollman

Jeff Braun

Jim Cooley

Jason Hall

Buckley Miller

F. Reid Shippen

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Charlie Handsome

Dann Huff

Joey Moi

Jon Randall

Derek Wells