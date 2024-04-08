Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

On April 13, The Young and the Restless’ most beloved supercouple, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), will celebrate 40 years since their first wedding, and the show will mark the occasion with a commemorative bash.

“I thought this anniversary was the perfect opportunity to celebrate Victor and Nikki’s icon status as a couple,” explains executive producer and head writer Josh Griffith. “It also provided us with the chance to give the couple some nice romantic moments after dealing with Jordan’s reign of terror.”

Victor’s main focus will be bringing joy to Nikki’s world after a difficult few months. “At this point, Nikki is spiraling, thanks to Jordan, so Victor proposes the idea of the anniversary party to give Nikki something positive to focus on rather than her fear,” Griffith adds. “Nikki is hesitant at first, but Victor manages to convince her that their anniversary needs a proper celebration.”

The party will not be all smooth sailing, teases the exec. “Let’s just say that Jordan will not be able to resist the urge to wreak havoc for the Newmans, forcing the Newmans and Abbotts to work together which as we know, never goes smoothly!” he hints.

It’s also an opportunity to showcase the enduring dynamic between superstars Braeden and Scott. “While both Victor and Nikki have also had successful pairings with other partners, the magic that Eric and Melody share together on screen is undeniable and a huge reason for Y&R’s success,” praises Griffith.

