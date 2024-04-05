FBI‘s Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) is heading to Budapest to join International‘s Fly Team for an episode that has been a long time coming: going after the drug cartel responsible for his girlfriend and former colleague Rina’s (Kathleen Munroe) murder. Check out TV Insider’s exclusive promo for the big episode above.

Jubal has been working with the Fly Team and being a resource for them pretty often so far this season on FBI: International. And now, in the April 9 episode, “Remove the Compromise,” because of that close relationship he has with Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) and the others, Sisto says, “Jubal makes a decision to join them on a case that they’re working because it involves the drug cartel that was behind the murder of his girlfriend, Rina Trenholm, and behind a serious threat that his team was put in.”

Jubal and his FBI team did put the cartel’s leader, Antonio Vargas (David Zayas), behind bars—he’s been there since before Rina’s death—and since then, the organization “has been in disarray to some degree,” explains Sisto. “They’re an operation that is large and evolving, and different leadership has popped up. [Jubal] is very intent on wiping this cartel out. He holds them responsible for this awful thing that happened to him and his girlfriend, and he’s vowed to do whatever he can to knock them out of existence.”

But don’t expect to see the same Jubal you’re used to on FBI. “He gets into an interesting situation because he heads over there and he is aware that the politicians in Washington are trying to change how cartels are dealt with to be more akin to terrorist organizations. They are pretty intent on wiping out this cartel, which is aligned very closely to Jubal’s intentions towards the cartel but not necessarily aligned with his overall sense of morality and sense of how someone in his position should operate, having slightly different values,” Sisto says.

As a result, he’s in “an interesting state of denial, which you don’t see him in a lot,” he continues. “As an alcoholic, as an addict, he has gone through times when he has been in denial of things, for sure. But he goes over there with a real sense of action and taking action and asserting his desires as well, and he very quickly pivots to something much less involved. He takes a back seat because of his conflicting notions of how to be; instead of actually battling those out inside himself, if he just takes himself out of the equation, what he actually wants will occur even if they don’t align with his values.”

FBI: International, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS