The 7 Funniest ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Moments So Far

Mockumentaries are a frequently used comedic tool, but that doesn’t mean that format gets old. FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, an adaptation of the 2014 movie by the same name, is as refreshing as they come — and we already know it will be around through Season 6!

With stellar writing and hilarious acting, What We Do in the Shadows might be one of the funniest shows on TV right now (likely helped by the fact that it is not as dark as other vampire-centric entertainment). While there has been some drama (like the way things were left at the end of Season 3), the series has provided fans with plenty of laughs as it follows the lives of vampires who have been roommates for hundreds of years.

And that’s what we’re focusing on below. So scroll down to refresh your memory with some of the horror comedy’s most hilarious bits so far.

What We Do in the Shadows, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, July 12, 10/9c, FX