The 7 Funniest ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Moments So Far

Mockumentaries are a frequently used comedic tool, but that doesn’t mean that format gets old. FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, an adaptation of the 2014 movie by the same name, is as refreshing as they come — and we already know it will be around through Season 6!

With stellar writing and hilarious acting, What We Do in the Shadows might be one of the funniest shows on TV right now (likely helped by the fact that it is not as dark as other vampire-centric entertainment). While there has been some drama (like the way things were left at the end of Season 3), the series has provided fans with plenty of laughs as it follows the lives of vampires who have been roommates for hundreds of years.

And that’s what we’re focusing on below. So scroll down to refresh your memory with some of the horror comedy’s most hilarious bits so far.

Meeting Colin Robinson for the first time

As the audience was introduced to the main cast of vampires in the first episode, the mockumentary team briefly followed Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), a special kind of vampire who takes your energy. He is able to walk in daylight and do other normal human tasks. He proudly said that his kind is the most prominent out there. The scene quickly changed to Colin in his office environment, and as we saw him in action, it was apparent that everyone knows someone like him as he bored those around him to feed off their energy. Is being boring a superpower? Sure, it’s not the most obvious funny bit in the series, but it’s the one most adaptable to your own life.

Vampires' social status

“You must kill someone in the Hamptons. It’s just…,” Simon the Devious (Nick Kroll) told Nadja of Antipaxos (Natasia Demetriou) as Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak) and Leslie “Laszlo” Cravensworth (Matt Berry) arrived at what looked like a VIP room. The Staten Island trio stood out in the crowd full of trendy vampires, a fact Simon brought up as he arrogantly assumed they were being ironic.

Kroll excels at playing a douchey character like Simon in such a way that proved that the vampire and human worlds aren’t that different. The reputations between Staten Island and Manhattan were cleverly used to differentiate the social status of each vampire. Simon, like a true Manhattanite, even scowled as he asked, “The Barron came to visit you in Staten Island?” with a derogatory undertone.

A citizenship up in flames

Nandor found out that the country he was born in and once ruled hadn’t existed since 1401, so he had to come up with a solution to find a new home. His plan: become an American citizen. “I will make an alliance with this unholy nation and make this place my home,” Nandor proclaimed to Guillermo de la Cruz (Harvey Guillén).

But that was (much) easier said than done as Nandor’s familiar tried to help him get his citizenship. The government worker was immune to hypnotism. And when he tried to say the pledge of allegiance, fire shot out of his mouth at the word “God.”

Familiar fail

If you think getting a new familiar sounds like it’d be difficult, you’d be right — and Nadja and Laszlo would agree. They had gone through seven familiars in a year before landing on Topher (Haley Joel Osment), who was very much a bro. He loved to refer to people as “dawg,” had a side hustle as 0.5% owner of a “dope new line of hard cider,” wasn’t interested in becoming a vampire, and wasn’t even phased by Colin the energy-draining vampire!

But Topher didn’t make the cut, either, in the end. He died and ended up becoming a zombie, which led to hijinks and more trouble for the vampires.

Who's not cool enough?

Celeste (Greta Lee) ostensibly went to a familiar mixer to socialize with her old pals — and rub it in that they were still human while she was a vampire. As part of her “cool” persona, she said she had a vape with blood, insisting Guillermo couldn’t take it when he wanted to try. She also said she’d turn all her familiars within eight months. But, it turned out, she’d been lying, was still human, and her vampire master — who’d been turned at the age of 12 — busted her. So much for being cool at all!

Nandor at a wellness retreat

Nandor ended up at a wellness retreat with a group of reformed vampires. They’d cut out their fangs and had a definite cult-like energy. Nandor was lost without Guillermo and quickly left behind his old vampire ways to fall in line with the group. He even claimed, “I found somewhere where I feel that I belong.”

If you want to see Nandor shake his hips in short shorts and be a brainwashed mess, then you won’t want to miss this episode. Nandor might not be his usual self, but even his “happy” alter ego still had some ludicrous yet sarcastically sincere moments that make him one of the funniest characters on TV.

Simple human food

“Chicken nuggies for the young lady with a side of spaghetti with only butter,” Guillermo said as he presented food to Coco (Samantha Helt). She was so excited that she actually felt the need to reply with, “We are going to need the name of your chef.”

Whereas this might have been a rather stupid, throwaway comment on any other show or at any other time, on What We Do in the Shadows, this childlike meal was so simple and so un-vampire-like, it stood out. We couldn’t help but laugh at such a simple moment in an otherwise over-the-top Season 3 finale.

