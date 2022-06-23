Your favorite polyamorous Staten Island vampires are back. Nadja, Laszlo, and Nandor’s supernatural shenanigans will return Tuesday, July 12 on FX, and the What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 trailer gives a glimpse into the upcoming hilarity.

Things start off with the vampires and loyal familiar-turned-bodyguard Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) caring for a baby Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch). But in Laszlo’s (Matt Berry) efforts to “mold this boy into the most interesting adult there has ever been,” Guillermo reveals “he really loves musical theater.” As Laszlo responds in abject horror, “What have the Dark Lord wrought?”

Raising baby Colin is one of the many things on their to-do list this season. With Nadja’s (Natasia Demetriou) night club open for business and Nandor (Kayvan Novak) on the hunt for a wife, the mockumentary comedy is primed to deliver its silliest season yet.

Check out the What We Do In the Shadows Season 4 trailer below.

It seems night club (fittingly named “Nadja’s”) will be a frequent destination in the upcoming episodes. Clips feature Nadja decked out in red like a circus ring leader for the club’s opening night and Laszlo performing at a piano for a crowd, comprised of supernatural beings and humans alike.

“We want the drinks to be very expensive so then we attract rich humans,” Nadja says in the trailer. “Rich humans are basically like veal: conceptually repulsive, but so buttery on my tongue!”

Nandor’s search for love “has not been going so great,” he says. To rectify this lonely situation, he has a genie grant a wish to bring back all 37 of his dead wives. You can imagine they’re none too pleased to be resurrected.

This season, Kristen Schaal also returns as The Guide, who wants to bring back vampire freestyle rap. Nadja shows off her “skills” next, chanting, “Gonna bust loose on the club roof, sucking throat juice like it’s Grey Goose.”

What We Do In the Shadows is based on the film created by and starring Taika Waititi (Our Flag Means Death) and Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords). Clement adapted the series for FX. New episodes air weekly and will be available for next-day streaming on Hulu. The comedy has already been renewed for Seasons 5 and 6.

What We Do in the Shadows, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, July 12, 10/9c, FX