‘What We Do in the Shadows’: Harvey Guillén Teases Feelings ‘Need to Be Addressed’ in Season 4

Everyone’s favorite vampire roommates and their human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) return for more Staten Island-based adventures in the upcoming fourth season of FX‘s What We Do in the Shadows.

Known for its quirky characters and expansive supernatural world, the show’s return is sure to answer some big questions after a major cliffhanger at the end of Season 3 which saw most of the characters branching off in different directions. While Nandor (Kayvan Novak) boarded a train, Guillermo was packed in a crate and shipped overseas with Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) by Laszlo (Matt Berry) who stayed behind to care for baby Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch).

Ahead of the premiere, TV Insider caught up with Guillén on the Disney Upfronts red carpet in May where the actor shared that his character Guillermo may be “on the way to London overseas in a boat” when Season 3 concluded, but he’ll be reunited once more with his vampire cohorts.

“What I can tell you, is that from when we last saw them until we pick up, a whole year has gone by,” Guillén teases. “And a lot has happened in that year. So some questions need to be answered. Some feelings need to be addressed and definitely, things will come to the surface.”

What feelings and things will come to the surface? Viewers will have to wait and find out, but considering some of the unresolved drama between Guillermo and Nandor after the latter believed his familiar would join him aboard the train he took off on. “There’s definitely new guest stars that are going to come,” Guillén further hints, “and there’s definitely a possibility of old-time favorites.”

An old-time favorite who is taking on a bigger role this season is Kristen Schaal’s The Guide who is joining the show as a series regular this time around. But along with these favorites, Guillén promises “we will definitely be visiting some new creatures. We have witches, we have trolls. We have so many amazing pop-ups of people who are so talented.”

When it comes to Taika Waititi-related productions, there tends to be a lot of crossover with characters, which has sparked intrigue between fans of Shadows and the HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death. Waititi stars as Blackbeard in the pirate rom-com which has captured the hearts of many Shadows fans, something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by Guillén.

“Taika is such a genius. What he does is he’s able to incorporate into a show like, Shadows and Our Flag Means Death, the outsiders and the outcast of a community that is usually prosecuted by the norm people. And I love that he uses comedy as a message to society,” Guillén shared.

“If you look at Our Flag Means Death, and if you look at What We Do in the Shadows, these are people who’ve been excluded from society because they’re different. And we ask ourselves, who are the real monsters? The Frankensteins being chased down the village or the people with torches behind them?” Guillén said. “It really makes you think.”

Get ready to think some more as Guillermo, Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, and Colin return for more vampire shenanigans in the upcoming season of What We Do in the Shadows, and catch up on all of their pre-Season 4 fun by binging the show now on Hulu.

What We Do in the Shadows, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, July 12, 10/9c, FX