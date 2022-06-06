‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Renewed for Seasons 5 & 6 at FX

Vampire roommates are the best roommates, which is why FX is inviting What We Do in the Shadows to extend its lease with the network for two additional seasons.

That’s right, the comedy from executive producers Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement will be back for Seasons 5 and 6 — and the series’ fourth season hasn’t even premiered yet! The renewal announcement was made Monday, June 6 by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment, who also revealed that the series will be coming to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

“There’s a lot of life left in our favorite vampires from Staten Island and FX couldn’t be more thrilled to commit to two additional seasons of this phenomenal series,” said Grad. “What We Do in the Shadows excels on every level, from the brilliant cast and surprising guest stars to the producers, writers, directors, and crew. We can’t wait for everyone to enjoy season four, knowing that the next two are on the way.”

In the show’s first two seasons, What We Do in the Shadows received 10 Emmy nominations including one for Outstanding Comedy Series. Season 3 is currently eligible for Emmy consideration and recently earned several Critics’ Choice Award nominations.

The FX show is based on the feature film by Clement and Waititi, which documents the exploits of an eclectic mix of vampire roommates. In the series, these roommates include Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with help from their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

Season 4 is set to arrive Tuesday, July 12, with back-to-back episodes on FX and the next day on Hulu. Along with Waititi and Clement, What We Do in the Shadows is executive produced by Paul Simms, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Garrett Basch, and Eli Bush.

Don’t miss the hilarity that’s ahead, get a peek at Season 4, below, and get excited for Seasons 5 and 6.

What We Do in the Shadows, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, July 12, 10/9c, FX