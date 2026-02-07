CBS already has over a dozen shows set for its 2026-2027 lineup, but Watson is not among them.

The network renewed 10 of its primetime shows in January — including dramas Tracker, Matlock, Elsbeth, Fire Country, and the three NCISes — to join Boston Blue, Sheriff Country, FBI, Ghosts, and new series Cupertino and Einstein in its lineup next season. Does that mean we should be worried about Watson‘s future? Read on for everything we know so far about a potential third season of the Morris Chestnut-led drama.

Is Watson renewed for Season 3?

Not yet. But a decision should coming in the next couple of months. Per Deadline, CBS will be releasing its 2026-2027 schedule on April 15 and “is expected” to decide if its shows will be coming back in time for that.

When would Watson Season 3 premiere?

Should the CBS drama return, it could do so as a fall or midseason show. It was originally a midseason show for its first season, then was slated to be again for its second. However, it then swapped with CIA and became a fall premiere for Season 2. We’ll have to wait and see.

What is Watson about?

The medical drama is a modern take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic characters. Morris Chestnut stars as Dr. John Watson, after his best friend and sleuth Sherlock Holmes’ death — or so he thinks. Played by Robert Carlyle, Sherlock has seemingly resurfaced after faking his death, though there seems to be more going on than meets the eye.

Watson uses his skills as a great detective to now solve medical mysteries, working alongside a team of fellows. The “doc-tectives” investigate and treat the world’s most rare diseases for their clinic’s patients.

Who’s in the Watson cast?

Watson stars Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendall as twins Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft), Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan. In Season 2. Robert Carlyle has recurred as Sherlock Holmes.