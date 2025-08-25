Upload is nearly complete: Five years after its debut, the Prime Video comedy-drama is concluding with what Amazon is calling a four-part series finale, premiering on Monday, August 25.

Created by Greg Daniels (The Office), Upload stars Robbie Amell as Nathan, a man who dies after a self-driving car accident, but not before his consciousness is uploaded into a virtual afterlife. Nathan then meets his afterlife handler, Nora (Andy Allo), and other virtual residents of the seemingly paradisal Lakeview.

Upload premiered five years ago at the height of the lockdown era, a time when many of us wished our consciousnesses could escape our confines. And when the show is all said and done, such escapism can be found in other surreal, sci-fi or supernatural small-screen stories, detailed below.

