Relive 15 of TV's Most Swoon-Worthy LGBTQ+ Kisses to Celebrate Pride (VIDEO)

We hardly need an excuse to celebrate queer representation on television, but with June being Pride Month, why not swoon all over again over some of TV's most romantic same-sex kisses?

Over the years, LGBTQ characters on television have evolved from victims to heroes, from sidekicks to protagonists, from punchlines to positions of power. And along the way, television has normalized all types of love, changed viewers’ hearts and minds, and shown that people of all sexualities deserve a happily-ever-after.

Below, in no particular order, are 15 memorable same-sex kisses from the past two decades. Happy Pride to one and all.

Jack and Ethan on Dawson’s Creek

Jack (Kerr Smith) and Ethan (Adam Kaufman) marked network TV’s first passionate kiss between two men.

Willow and Tara on Buffy the Vampire Slayer



The kiss between Willow (Alyson Hannigan) and Tara (Amber Benson) in “The Body” offers a romantic reprieve from the episode’s emotional wallop.

Damon and Ricky on Pose



Damon (Ryan Jamaal Swain) and Ricky (Dyllón Burnside) almost found a private moment in this steamy scene.

Noah and Shane on Faking It



Noah (Elliot Fletcher) and Shane (Michael J. Willett) share a sweet liplock after the Noah comes out as trans and Shane reveals that he’s falling for him.

Lena and Bianca on All My Children



Lena (Olga Sosnovska) and Bianca (Eden Riegel) locked lips for daytime television’s first kiss between two women.

Kurt and Blaine on Glee



Students Kurt (Chris Colfer) and Blaine (Darren Criss) shared more than a duet in the episode “Original Song.”

Nomi and Amanita on Sense8



Nomi (Jamie Clayton) and Amanita (Freema Agyeman) shared a sweet moment after proposing to one another.

Jason and Eric on True Blood



The typically straight Jason (Ryan Kwanten) and Eric (Alexander Skarsgård) kissed—and then some—as the former had an NSFW dream about the latter.

Piper and Alex on Orange Is the New Black



Piper (Taylor Schilling) and Alex (Laura Prepon) resumed their relationship in prison, even after the latter ratted out the former.

Omar and Ander on Élite



Omar (Omar Ayuso) and Ander (Arón Piper) reconcile in Season 2 by making out at a club.

Jamal and Kai on Empire



Jamal (Jussie Smollet) and Kai (Toby Onwumere) kissed and exchanged vows in television’s first wedding between two Black male characters.

David and Keith on Six Feet Under



The on-again, off-again relationship between David (Michael C. Hall) and Keith (Mathew St. Patrick) helped keep viewers hooked on this HBO drama.

Yorkie and Kelly on Black Mirror



Yorkie (Mackenzie Davis) falls for Kelly (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) in the Emmy-winning episode “San Junipero.”

Cosima and Delphine on Orphan Black



Cosima (Tatiana Maslany), one of the many clones on this show, finds love with Delphine (Évelyne Brochu), despite the latter’s deception.

David and Patrick on Schitt’s Creek

David (Daniel Levy) and Patrick (Noah Reid) finally acted upon their chemistry in the third season finale.

Do you have a favorite moment? Sound off in the comments below.