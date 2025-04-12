Cristin Milioti Demands ‘Justice’ for Shelved Max Series ‘Made for Love’

Cristin Milioti wants someone to dig through the archives and bring back Made for Love.

While speaking to journalists, including TV Insider, in support of Black Mirror Season 7’s release (she reprises her lead role from “U.S.S. Callister” in a sequel, “Into Infinity”), the actress was asked to comment on the dark comedy series, which ran for two seasons on HBO Max but was subsequently scrubbed from the streamer’s library.

The show featured her alongside Billy Magnussen (another “Callister” returnee) and Ray Romano. Milioti starred in the series as Hazel Green, a woman in a 10-year miserable marriage to a tech billionaire named Byron Gogol (Magnussen) who flees to her father’s (Romano) home and learns she has a tracking device embedded in her brain. Season 2 concluded with her returning to Bryon’s lair in an effort to save her father’s life and facing an all-new technological threat. If that situation sounds a bit like an episode of Black Mirror, well, that’s ’cause it kind of is.

“I have a lot of heartbreak over that series because that series… it’s locked in a vault right now. It was part of the tax write-off that [took place]— Westworld was taken off of Max at one point. And I think it was part of the whole thing that the Wile E. Coyote movie got trapped into. So it sucks because we worked on that show for like, three years,” Milioti shared.

She continued to reflect on the relevance of the show to today’s world: “There was so much in that show — especially now with these tech bros in power and with Elon Musk,” she said. “I also thought that show had so much to say about technology.”

And that’s exactly why Milioti thinks it’s time for the show to be retrieved from whatever dusty digital shelf it’s been thrown into for the last few years.

“There was so much that that show addressed about that culture that I am like, ‘Oh my god, get it out of a vault! Put it up!’ And I don’t know, I’ve actually talked about it a couple of times with people from various networks, being like, ‘Hey, can someone get this show? Where is it?'” she explained. “It’s not like on a reel of film running in a basement. It’s like on a USB drive somewhere. So can we just get it out into the world? Also, that father-daughter relationship was so beautiful anyway, and I thought Billy’s work on that show was so gorgeous, and Ray’s. I mean, it just was such a great cast, and our writers… were so brilliant. So I don’t know. I’m so bummed that there is nowhere for that show to live anymore.”

Made for Love was one of the casualties of the 2022 merger of WarnerMedia with Discovery Inc., alongside Westworld, Raised By Wolves, The Time Traveler’s Wife, and more. The show was based on a novel by Alissa Nutting of the same name.

“Justice for Made for Love,” she concluded. “Release Made for Love.”