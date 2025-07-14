The fourth and final season of Prime Video‘s Upload is quickly approaching as the streamer announced the show will return for the last time later this summer.

In addition to announcing Upload‘s final season premiere date, Prime Video has also unveiled several first-look photos, revealed which stars are set to return, and what story is going to unfold as the comedy approaches its ending. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about Upload‘s final season so far, and stay tuned for updates on the show’s return as we approach the premiere.

When does Upload Season 4 premiere?

Upload Season 4 will officially premiere its four-episode final chapter on Monday, August 25, debuting on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

Does Upload Season 4 have a trailer?

Upload‘s final season doesn’t have a trailer quite yet, but you can get a glimpse at the action with some of the images shared both above and below.

What is Upload Season 4 about?

Season 4 sees sentient AI rapidly turning evil, threatening to wipe out Lakeview and the world. On top of greedy executives, lingering mysteries, plus heartbreak in both the virtual world and real world, the characters at the heart of this series are tested like never before. The only way to get through it all and save humanity from deletion is by teaming up one last time.

For those less familiar with the series, the sci-fi comedy Upload is set in a technologically advanced future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance, and 3D food printers are the norm. In this world, people’s consciousness can be uploaded into a virtual afterlife if they have enough money, but when Nathan (Robbie Amell) finds himself in Lakeview, he works to uncover the conspiracy that landed him there in the first place with the help of his “angel,” Nora (Andy Allo).

Who stars in Upload Season 4?

Robbie Amell returns as Nathan, along with Andy Allo as Nora, Kevin Bigley as Luke, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, and Owen Daniels as A.I. Guy.

How did Upload Season 3 end?

As fans will recall, Season 3 ended with Nathan being handcuffed in the real world after he was “downloaded” into a physical body, as he was deemed illegal, or a non-person by the law. His fate remained unclear by the end, including his relationship with Nora, as it put their happiness on hold.

Who makes Upload Season 4?

The series hails from creator Greg Daniels, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Howard Klein and Maxwell Vivian.

Don’t miss it for yourself, let us know if you’ll be tuning into Upload‘s final season in the comments section below, and stay tuned for more as we approach the premiere.

Upload, Season 4 Premiere, Monday, August 25, Prime Video