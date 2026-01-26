‘Tracker’: Sofia Pernas Returns as Billie to Help Colter in Midseason Premiere (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 10 'Fallout'
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS; Darko Sikman/CBS; Colin Bentley/CBS

Who does a rewardist call when he’s the one in trouble? Why, someone in the same line of work, of course, and that’s exactly what Colter’s (Justin Hartley) doing in the Tracker midseason return on Sunday, March 1.

Sofia Pernas (also Hartley’s wife) returns as Billie in “The Fallout.” According to CBS, “Injured and framed for a string of murders, Colter, cut off from Reenie [Fiona Rene] and Randy [Chris Lee], must rely on unexpected ally Billie to stop a relentless assassin, uncovering a murky truth where justice and vengeance blur.”

CBS has also released photos, and notably missing is Keaton (Brent Sexton), who was in rough shape at the end of the fall finale before the car crash that left Colter injured, as you can see. In the last new episode, Keaton called Colter for help when his former partner went missing, and that led them into the middle of a conspiracy. By the end, Keaton had been shot by a hitman, and Colter was rushing him to the hospital, only for someone to shoot at their car and for it to flip over.

The photos include what showrunner Elwood Reid had told TV Insider after the fall finale: Colter’s been shot.

'Tracker' Season 4: Cast, Premiere Date, More Updates
Related

'Tracker' Season 4: Cast, Premiere Date, More Updates

“Colter is also extremely injured. He’s also been shot. You’ll see that when we pick up in Episode 10. So it’s one of those things where we played with all the different ideas, and Colter does something heroic in the top of 10 to get themselves out of that situation,” he teased. We’ll have to wait to see Keaton’s fate.

Reid previously hinted at Billie returning in the capacity she will when we spoke with him at the beginning of Season 3: “She’s one of his phone-a-friends when s**t goes sideways,” he explained. “Suffice it to say, Colter gets himself into some stuff where he needs to make a phone call, and that one phone call may be Billie, but I don’t want to give away what happens. It’s a fun entrance and a cool way to bring them back together.”

Scroll down to see the photos from the midseason return, then head to the comments section below to tell us what you’re hoping to see.

Tracker, Midseason Return, Sunday, March 1, 9/8c, CBS

Fiona Rene as Reenie and Chris Lee as Randy — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 10
Darko Sikman/CBS

Reenie (Fiona Rene) and Randy (Chris Lee) look worried

Fiona Rene as Reenie — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 10
Darko Sikman/CBS

What does the FBI want?

Sofia Pernas as Billie and Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 10
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Colter (Justin Hartley) and Billie (Sofia Pernas) get close

Sofia Pernas as Billie and Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 10
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Billie adds medic to her résumé

Sofia Pernas as Billie and Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 10
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Success!

Chris Lee as Randy, Cassady McClincy Zhang as Mel and Fiona Rene as Reenie — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 10
Darko Sikman/CBS

Will they be able to help Colter and Billie?

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 10
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Colter’s looked better

Sofia Pernas as Billie — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 10
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Is someone watching them?

Sofia Pernas as Billie and Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 10
Colin Bentley/CBS

Colter and Billie are looking for answers

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 10
Colin Bentley/CBS

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 10
Colin Bentley/CBS

Behind the scenes with Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley

Tracker key art
Justin Hartley

Justin Hartley

Fiona Rene

Fiona Rene

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

Paramount+

Series

2024–

TV14

Drama

Crime drama

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Tracker ›

Tracker

Chris Lee

Fiona Rene

Justin Hartley

Sofia Pernas




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kiernan Shipka as Hayley in 'Industry' Season 4 Episode 3
1
Kiernan Shipka Breaks Down That Wild ‘Industry’ Scene
'Beyond the Gates' 2026 Preview
2
Nicole’s Love Triangle, ‘Big’ Musical Guest & More Coming to ‘Beyond the Gates’
Peter Doocy and Kristi Noem
3
Fox News: Peter Doocy Grills Kristi Noem Over ICE ‘Protocol’ After Latest Horrific Killing
Jennifer Aniston
4
Jennifer Aniston Shares Rare Political Statement After Alex Pretti Fatal Shooting
Quinton Aaron
5
‘Blind Side’ Actor Quinton Aaron ‘Fighting for His Life’ After Serious Fall