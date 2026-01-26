‘Tracker’: Sofia Pernas Returns as Billie to Help Colter in Midseason Premiere (PHOTOS)

Who does a rewardist call when he’s the one in trouble? Why, someone in the same line of work, of course, and that’s exactly what Colter’s (Justin Hartley) doing in the Tracker midseason return on Sunday, March 1.

Sofia Pernas (also Hartley’s wife) returns as Billie in “The Fallout.” According to CBS, “Injured and framed for a string of murders, Colter, cut off from Reenie [Fiona Rene] and Randy [Chris Lee], must rely on unexpected ally Billie to stop a relentless assassin, uncovering a murky truth where justice and vengeance blur.”

CBS has also released photos, and notably missing is Keaton (Brent Sexton), who was in rough shape at the end of the fall finale before the car crash that left Colter injured, as you can see. In the last new episode, Keaton called Colter for help when his former partner went missing, and that led them into the middle of a conspiracy. By the end, Keaton had been shot by a hitman, and Colter was rushing him to the hospital, only for someone to shoot at their car and for it to flip over.

The photos include what showrunner Elwood Reid had told TV Insider after the fall finale: Colter’s been shot.

“Colter is also extremely injured. He’s also been shot. You’ll see that when we pick up in Episode 10. So it’s one of those things where we played with all the different ideas, and Colter does something heroic in the top of 10 to get themselves out of that situation,” he teased. We’ll have to wait to see Keaton’s fate.

Reid previously hinted at Billie returning in the capacity she will when we spoke with him at the beginning of Season 3: “She’s one of his phone-a-friends when s**t goes sideways,” he explained. “Suffice it to say, Colter gets himself into some stuff where he needs to make a phone call, and that one phone call may be Billie, but I don’t want to give away what happens. It’s a fun entrance and a cool way to bring them back together.”

Scroll down to see the photos from the midseason return, then head to the comments section below to tell us what you’re hoping to see.

Tracker, Midseason Return, Sunday, March 1, 9/8c, CBS